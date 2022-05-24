Have Boombox, will travel! Having recently completed a spring tour in support of their standout new album Boombox, Fozzy are set to pack up the instruments and do it all again this fall.

The group has just announced a 20-date run for their "Save the World" tour that will kick off Sept. 8 in Columbus, Ohio. This run in primarily centered in the midwestern and eastern U.S. and Canada, with the trek concluding on Oct. 10 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Joining Fozzy on the fall run will be No Resolve and GFM. See all of the scheduled dates, cities and venues listed below.

Pre-sale tickets will be available tomorrow (May 25) with the general on sale beginning Friday (May 27) at 10AM ET. Visit Fozzy's website for more details.

It's already been a stellar year for Fozzy. “2022 has already been the biggest and best year in Fozzy’s career,” Chris Jericho states. “From Judas going GOLD with 500,000 units sold, to ‘I Still Burn’ being the fastest charting song in Fozztory, to the Save The World Tour being our most successful run ever, we decided to extend the celebration and do another HUGE run through North America starting in September! So come celebrate Boombox, (which critics are calling our best album ever), the power of rock n roll and the magic of Fozzy LIVE with us again this fall! And bring your party hats…you’re gonna need em!”

In addition to "I Still Burn," Boombox also features the songs "Sane," "Nowhere to Run" and "Purifier." You can pick up the album here.

Fozzy Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Sept. 8 - Columbus, Ohio @ The King of Clubs

Sept. 9 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom

Sept. 10 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop

Sept. 11 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Jergels

Sept. 12 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection

Sept. 15 - Bloomington, Ill. @ Castle Theater

Sept. 16 - Hobart, Ind. @ The Art Theater

Sept. 17 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

Sept. 18 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts

Sept. 19 - Charlottesville, Va. @ Jefferson Theater

Sept. 29 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground

Sept. 30 - Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club

Oct. 1 - Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage

Oct. 2 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Lost Horizon

Oct. 3 - New Bedford, Mass. @ The Vault

Oct. 6 - Montreal, Quebec @ Foufounes Electriques

Oct. 7 - Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House

Oct. 8 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live

Oct. 9 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Oct. 10 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27

