After a rousing cover of Rage Against the Machine's "Killing in the Name", Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst let his duet partner take a seat in the "Dad Vibes" comfy chair. Like Durst's silver wig, the La-Z Boy recliner has been an important prop in Bizkit's "Still Sucks" tour over the summer.

Durst has been opening every show sitting in the recliner, then futzing with an ancient looking TV remote, then laying into the song "Dad Vibes." Another nod to domestic life is the massive Leave It To Beaver-ish blow up doll. The 25 ft.-1950's housewife is onstage vacuuming with a Marlboro in mouth and one in hand.

At the Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania stop Bizkit broke out one of their favorite covers right after dishing out "Re-Arranged." After announcing, "Karaoke-e-e-e," Durst did a few bars of Rage's "Killing In The Name," and plucked a lanky fan from the crowd to join him onstage. The backwards red-cap wearing crotch-grabbing youth adeptly flowed with Durst, trading verse's and sharing the chorus. See the whole performance below. He's pretty good.

After the song ended, Durst raised the gold-chained fan's arms up and the two share a hug. Then inviting "The Loco" to hang out backstage, Durst changes his mind and says, pointing at the La-Z-Boy, "This is your seat right here. Just relax. Jus' relax. That's my man right there, he was going hard as fuck." Durst then offered him a variety of beverages and guitarist Wes Borland came over and pushed the recline lever so dude could kick back.

Limp Bizkit pulls out "Killing in the Name of" quite a bit. They've performed it 146 times since 2013. RATM is probably less pumped about the homage. You may remember the Tim Commerford protest at the MTV VMAs back in the day. He called Limp Bizkit "one of the dumbest bands in the history of music."

