Limp Bizkit kicked off the U.S. leg of their Still Sucks tour in Tampa, Florida on April 28 and Fred Durst opened the show with big, corny dad vibes before busting into, you guessed it, "Dad Vibes."

Seated in hideous, grimy looking recliner, Durst kicked back in his familiar fatherly clothing and pulled out a remote with an extendable antenna. He pushed some buttons to no avail before producing a microphone from the crevice of the chair, looking around the stage to locate the rest of his bandmates. "Where the fuck is everyone?" he asked before shouting out DJ Lethal's name and the turntablist then queued up the "Dad Vibes" backing track, over which Durst rapped, moving from his seat to a standing position on the stage.

Watch fan-shot video of the show opener further down the page.

The nu-metal mavens' first show of the year came in late March with an appearance at the Vive Latino festival in Mexico, but the night was hampered by technical issues, which guitarist Wes Borland explained was, in part, due to the lack of soundcheck. So much for that "You bitches asking for a soundcheck / Check, one-two, bitch / You barely touch the ground yet," lyric present in that gig's opening song, "Out of Style."

In Tampa, however, things appeared to go off without a hitch as Limp Bizkit tore through a set dominated by seven songs off their 2000 album Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water.

The top of the set was all new before a mix of classics and covers took over, with "Dad Vibes," "Out of Style," "Dirty Rotten Bizkit" and "Pill Popper" all getting the nod, the latter of which was performed live for the very first time.

Catch Limp Bizkit on the road at these tour dates and view the complete setlist from the tour kickoff below.

Limp Bizkit, Intro + "Dad Vibes" — Live on April 28, 2022

Limp Bizkit Setlist — April 28, 2022 (via setlist.fm)

01. "Dad Vibes" (Fred and Lethal only)

02. "Out of Style"

03. "Dirty Rotten Bizkit"

04. "Pill Popper" (First time played live)

05. "Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle)"

06. "Hot Dog"

07. "Party Up (Up In Here)" / "Walk" (DJ Lethal interlude)

08. "My Way"

09. "My Generation"

10. "Livin' It Up"

11. "Nookie" (until second chorus)

12. "Full Nelson" (with fan on vocals)

13. "Jump Around" / "Hip Hop Hooray" / "Just a Friend"(DJ Lethal interlude)

14. "Thieves" (Ministry cover, instrumental jam)

15. "Faith"(George Michael cover)

16. "Take a Look Around" ("Counterfeit" intro played)

17. "Break Stuff"