Even Gene Simmons Has Thoughts About Linkin Park’s Reunion With New Singer

Even "rock is dead" preacher Gene Simmons has thoughts about Linkin Park's reunion and their new singer.

Linkin Park officially returned earlier this month, revealing Emily Armstrong of Dead Sara as their new co-vocalist alongside Mike Shinoda. The reunion has been the most buzz-worthy topic in rock since — for better or for worse. There's been a rather polarized mix of reactions amongst fans, but Simmons shared a positive perspective on the news.

"It's great. I listened. I saw some videos. The new female singer, great! She fits the band. She sounds great and good luck to them," Simmons told Forbes in a new interview, stressing that life is too short for bands not to carry on if they want to.

"There are bands that tour, Lynyrd Skynyrd, lots of bands that barely have any original members or no original members. People want to hear those songs," he added.

The KISS legend really enjoys that Linkin Park hired a woman to sing late vocalist Chester Bennington's parts, mainly because it "breaks the rules." He mentioned AC/DC, who found even greater success after they brought in Brian Johnson after Bon Scott's death, but then had Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses fill in for Johnson when he was having issues with his hearing.

"Van Halen — a band I supposedly discovered or found, they had signed to me and all that — and I personally preferred the [David Lee] Roth era Van Halen. It was great. There was nobody like him, it changed what lead singers were. Once Roth left, 'Oh boy, that's the end of it!' No, actually they literally got bigger with Sammy Hagar," Simmons further emphasized.

"All those 'rules,' who made the rules anyway? In rock 'n' roll, there are no rules."

The rocker was then asked about the controversy over Armstrong's ties to Scientology, and he admitted that he actually studied the work of L. Ron Hubbard himself. He isn't a believer in the theology, but thinks that people should be able to believe whatever they want.

"So, if they — and they will — sell lots of tickets, Linkin Park, then the public has spoken. End of story. And they will do great," he concluded.