Gerard Way May Record Song Using Billie Eilish Ukulele

My Chemical Romance weren't able to continue their reunion in 2020 due to the pandemic, but that hasn't kept Gerard Way away from music. Earlier this year, he issued the new track "Here Comes the End," tied to the trailer for the second season of his Umbrella Academy series. Now Way reveals he's contemplating recording a new song using a very special instrument.

In an Instagram post, Way writes, "So one of my friends, favorite people in the world, and patron of the arts, Michael Schulz, worked with his company @fender to collab with very cool musician @billieeilish on her rad looking and sounding ukulele. They were kind enough to send this to B and Linds and myself so I wanted to post a picture of it in our garden."

The singer continues, "It has a really interesting pattern on it, and you can plug it in, so now I’m going to plug this into a fuzz pedal and see what happens. I may report back with my findings. It’s fun to play. I don’t normally play ukulele but I did in fact recently write a song called 'Ukulele Songs,' which is about ukulele songs. I may share that. I’m not sure, but if I record it, I will use this ukulele."

Way then congratulated Eilish on her new ukulele.

We've seen rockers play ukulele before, but admittedly there is some fascination in hearing what it may sound like running through a fuzz pedal or if the track will eventually be released.

While My Chemical Romance's reunion tour was curtailed for 2020, the band has been rescheduling shows for 2021. Stay up to date with their touring here.