Ghost’s Current Nameless Ghouls Have Been Identified, See Unmasked Photo

Ghost just completed a European leg of their ongoing tour in support of their new album, Imperator and the lineup of nameless ghouls and their real identities have been revealed.

The band now employs a total of eight backing musicians, which puts them in league with the mighty Slipknot for biggest rock/metal bands with nine masked members. As much as leader Tobias Forge has worked to keep the identities of the various Nameless Ghouls over the years, details gradually leak over time.

Rumors have been floating around regarding which musicians are currently in the live lineup and, with the completion of the latest tour leg and before another North American run starts up this August (with Mastodon and Spiritbox), it was time to reveal Ghost's supporting cast.

A photo of all the bands (including Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats as well as Twin Temple) and the road crew was shared on social media and many of the Nameless Ghouls indulged in the opportunity to reveal what they've each been up to these last few months.

Some of the Nameless Ghouls are quite recognizable names and their experience also includes time spent in Bloodbath, Katatonia, AWOLNATION, The Sisters of Mercy and more.

After poking around the depths of the internet, here is what we've been able to piece together about each Nameless Ghoul. View all the details below and, if you want to know who the six outside writers were on Imperator, head here.

Ghost, Nameless Ghoul Lineup — Real Identities

Chris Catalyst (Aether)

Instrument: guitar

Associated Acts: The Sisters of Mercy (guitar, 2005-2019), Eureka Machines (vocals, guitar, 2007-present)

Per Eriksson (Fire)

Instrument: lead guitar

Associated Acts: Bloodbath (guitar, 2008-2017), Katatonia (guitar, 2010-2014)

Cosmo Sylvan (Rain)

Instrument: bass

Associated Acts: Cos Sylvan (solo)

Hayden Scott (Mountain)

Instrument: drums

Associated Acts: Paramore, AWOLNATION

Justin "Jutty" Taylor (Swiss/Multi)

Instrument: backing vocals

Associated Acts: Jutty Taylor (solo), Jutty Ranx

Laura Scarbourough (Cirrus/ Tall)

Instrument: keyboard, keytar

Associated Acts: Laura Scarbourough (solo)

Mad Gallica (Cumulus / Curvy)

Instrument: keyboard, tambourine

Associated Acts: Mad Gallica

Sophie Amelkin (Sunshine)

Instrument: keyboard, tambourine

Associated Acts: Skål Chamber Collective, musical theater performer