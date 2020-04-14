Sully Erna: Godsmack Canceling 2020 Tour Plans

Godsmack have called it in terms of touring for 2020. At least that's what frontman Sully Erna revealed during a recent appearance on Eddie Trunk's SiriusXM show Trunk Nation.

As heard in the audio posted below, Erna reveals that the band's summer tour plans with The Pretty Reckless have now been scrapped, and given the current state of the world with the coronavirus pandemic, they thought better of trying to work their way into the fall touring slate.

"We were going out with The Pretty Reckless to do a major tour in July through September, but all that's gone now," stated Erna. "Because I don't see this thing resolving itself to the point where people are going to want to jump back into big crowds yet."

He continued, "I do think we're gonna eradicate this thing and I have high hopes that this is gonna end soon, but I do think there's gonna be a lag where people are gonna [say] (a) 'Maybe I'm not gonna go right to a concert yet or a sports event and be around a lot of people; there's lingering parts of this thing going on.' And (b), with people losing houses and their jobs and stuff like that, I think when it comes back, they're gonna be, like, 'All right. I'm glad it's over. Let's get back to work. But I probably should replenish my savings account before I start buying concert tickets.'"

As for the decision not to join what is sure to be a packed fall schedule if self-isolation practices are lifted by then, Erna explained, "We decided, 'You know what? Let's not try to jam ourselves into the fall.' We were at the tail end of this record anyway, so this gives us time to go work on a new album and also be first next year to be able to pick the venues we wanna go to, the tour buses that we want, the days that we wanna be at those venues, the markets we wanna be in, and let's just book out ahead of time and be first next year instead of trying to find our little piece of real estate this fall when every other band is probably gonna try to go out and tour."

If this does turn out to be the end of touring for Godsmack's When Legends Rise album, it would signify a pretty solid run for the record. The band released the album on April 27, 2018, releasing the songs "Bulletproof," "When Legends Rise," "Under Your Scars" and most recently "Unforgettable." The album debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart with the band placing three chart-topping singles on the Mainstream Rock Chart, with "Unforgettable" still climbing.

Meanwhile, Erna will remain in the spotlight, recently announcing his plans to host a bi-weekly Hometown Sessions web series. The series airs every Tuesday and Thursday, alternating between serving as an entertainment based talk show on Tuesdays and focusing on mental health and taking calls on Thursdays.