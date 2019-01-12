Godsmack, Mike Patton Get You Ready for Weekend NFL Action

Update: Unfortunately, Mike Patton was not able to sing the National Anthem prior to the Rams/Cowboys game today [Jan. 12]. The singer reportedly was not feeling well Saturday and bowed out of the performance.

Are you ready for some football? The NFL playoffs are hitting their stride this weekend with four games on Saturday and Sunday and it looks like a couple of rockers have NFL fever.

Godsmack timed the release of their "When Legends Rise" video to arrive just ahead of the weekend action, getting fans pumped with plenty of gridiron greatness. The clip for the song mixes band performance footage with a mix of NFL highlights from a variety of NFL teams. Being the Boston boys that they are, the clip wraps with old footage of the hometown New England Patriots hoisting the Super Bowl trophy. Watch the video below.

"When Legends Rise" is featured on Godsmack's album of the same name, which was released last year. Godsmack are starting their touring year in the U.K. as part of a European swing kicking off in late February. They'll return stateside in April to launch a North American tour leg with Volbeat. See all their dates here.

Also on the NFL front, Mike Patton of Faith No More fame has been chosen to sing the National Anthem at the Los Angeles Rams playoff game today (Jan. 12) against the Dallas Cowboys. The game, which takes place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, will air at 8:15PM ET/5:15PM PT on FOX.

Patton also has another major Los Angeles appearance on the horizon as he was just added to the performance lineup for the Chris Cornell "I Am the Highway" tribute show. The event, taking place Jan. 16 at the Forum in L.A., will feature all three of Cornell's bands -- Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple of the Dog -- joined by Metallica, Foo Fighters, Ryan Adams and Patton as well as they pay homage to the late singer.

NFL action kicks off today (Jan. 12) at 4:35PM ET/1:35PM PT on NBC as the Indianapolis Colts play the Kansas City Chiefs. The aforementioned Rams/Cowboys game will follow at 8:15PM ET/5:15PM PT on FOX. The other two games take place on Sunday (Jan. 13), with the Los Angeles Chargers traveling to face the New England Patriots at 1:05PM ET/10:05AM PT on CBS, followed by the defending Super Bowl champs Philadelphia Eagles playing at the New Orleans Saints on FOX at 4:40PM ET/1:40PM PT.