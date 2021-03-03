Godsmack Writing New Material for ‘Cool, Vibey’ Acoustic Album

Godmack have used the past year to work on new music, teasing a plan for multiple releases. One of those sets that Sully Erna previously mentioned was a proposed acoustic EP, but in a new chat with the Mistress Carrie podcast, it sounds as though this collection may vary in approach from their previous acoustic release, The Other Side.

The Other Side arrived in 2004, following on the heels of their 2003 album Faceless. That set featured an acoustic version of "Re-Align," with the new song "Touche" and some material that had been previously written but never released. It hit No. 5 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart and has since been certified gold by the RIAA.

"We always listen to our fans and we pay attention, and although we write the kind of music that we love and that we wanna write that satisfies us, we still like to hear and try to honor the fanbase that's stuck by us for the last 26 years. So one of the things they've always asked us, 'When are you gonna do another acoustic record? That was so cool that one you did,'" says Erna [as transcribed by Blabbermouth].

"That acoustic record really was nothing more than our own songs stripped down into acoustic cover version of 'em with a couple of originals on it. So this year, what we wanna do is create a full-length rock record, but we also want to go back and create a really cool vibey acoustic album, or EP, so we can launch a couple of records, or at least have 'em in the can. And that's our goal."

He continues, "We're gonna be in there all year just writing music. And if it's a big fat rock song, it's gonna go in one folder, and if it's kind of a cool piano piece or acoustic track, it's gonna go in another folder, and then we're gonna record everything and then pick our favorites and put out a couple of albums' worth."

Godsmack's last album was 2018's When Legends Rise, which yielded four singles and hit No. 8 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart.

Godsmack's Sully Erna Speaks With the Mistress Carrie Podcast