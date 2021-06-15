The members of Gojira have never been shy about their love and respect for Metallica, especially drummer Mario Duplantier, who's named Lars Ulrich the "best showman drummer in the world."

While discussing the 10 drummers who influenced him the most with Metal Hammer, Duplantier admitted that Ulrich was the first one who really sparked his interest in drumming.

"I was maybe 10 or 11 years old and my brother had received the Metallica Live Shit: Binge & Purge video boxset for Christmas. We were sat watching it and I couldn’t take my eyes off of Lars — the way he was playing, the color of the drumheads, the movement… it was all so badass," he remembered.

The young Duplantier then dubbed the Metallica drummer the best in the world, and decided that he wanted to try playing the instrument himself. Though he's become an incredible metal drummer on his own since then, his sentiments toward Ulrich haven't changed.

“Lars is a genius," he continued. "If you listen to the first five Metallica albums, the drumming is so special, particularly the way he writes those patterns. Even now I think he’s the best showman drummer in the world. Its not about the tempo or technicality – it’s something else. Nobody could imagine Metallica with another drummer.”

Gojira frontman Joe Duplantier is an enormous Metallica fan as well, and even told Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez that he feels he owes his career to the legendary thrash band.

"I was so in love with their music when I was a teenager," he said. "They really inspired me so much, helped me to go through high school [and] eventually made me start what became my life today — my musical journey."