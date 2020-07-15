Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong is selling his former home in Oakland, California for an eye-popping $7.25 million and a new realty listing has published dozens of photos from inside the house as well as the outdoor areas.

The official listing on Compass states that the home is situated at the historic 1911 Red Gate Mansion site. After fires ravaged the area, which is said to be comprised of "architecturally significant homes," Armstrong sought the help of architect Mark Becker to fulfill his desire for a privately gated French Normandy house, that totals nearly 7,000 square feet.

Over $1 million was spent just in restorative masonry on the front entrance, which retained the original Red Gate bricks.

Somewhat surprisingly is the lack of punk flair within the walls, which are painted white in just about every one of the five bedrooms and six bathrooms. One bathroom, however, resembles one commonly found in dive bars bathroom, plastered in concert flyers and other promotional posters.

See photos of Armstrong's former home below.

Before the coronavirus pandemic struck worldwide and shuttered the touring industry, Green Day had intended to embark on a summer stadium tour alongside Fall Out Boy and Weezer. The 2020 run has been postponed and a 2021 tour has already been rescheduled. To see a list of stops, head here.