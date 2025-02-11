What Green Day’s New Comedy Movie Is About

Green Day are getting in the film business, working on a new comedy movie that's been inspired by their touring exploits.

The movie is called New Years Rev and the band plays a pivotal role in the film which centers on a group of young friends who mistakenly travel across the country while believing that their band is going to open for Green Day on New Years Eve.

About the Movie

The film stars Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman and Ryan Foust as the three friends, while the supporting cast includes The Office's Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey as well as Ignacio Diaz-Silverio and Keen Ruffalo.

“Their roadtrip is a rowdy and mischievous jaunt across the country filled with adventures, based on the exploits of Green Day and their years of living in a tour van,” reads the description for the film.

The film was written and directed by Lee Kirk, who had previously worked with Armstrong as a writer for the 2016 film Ordinary World that Armstrong had appeared in. Kirk, who is married to Jenna Fischer, had also previously worked as a director on an episode of The Office.

What Billie Joe Armstrong Said About the Movie

The members of Green Day have helped to develop the movie with Live Nation Productions while also making an appearance in the movie.

Singer Billie Joe Armstrong said in a statement, “Van days rule. You will drive all night on no sleep then play a show for 10 kids in a basement of a friend of a friend’s house 50 miles east of anywhere you’ve ever heard of. But you’ll do it again the next day, and the one after that. Because you’re doing it with your bandmates who become your family and it’s unlike anything you’ve ever known. It’s electric. Let the music and mischief ensue.”

READ MORE: 30 Best Rock + Metal Movies of the 2000s + 2010s

“With incredible guidance from Green Day, New Years Rev tells the story of young artists chasing a dream — long nights, endless miles, and the electrifying rush of the stage fueling their journey,” said Ryan Kroft, Live Nation Productions’ head of film and TV. “Brought to life by an incredible cast, it’s a tribute to the magic of live music.”

As a band, Green Day have primarily appeared onscreen in their own videos while providing musical contributions to the soundtracks of such films as Sex Tape, Shoot 'Em Up, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and St. Vincent.

Billie Joe Armstrong however has made acting appearances in Ordinary World, Like Sunday, Like Rain and This Is 40 as well as TV's Nurse Jackie.