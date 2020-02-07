Watch Green Day Cook With Snoop Dogg + Martha Stewart

Here's something that'll make you say, "Oh Yeah" — Green Day showing off a little culinary flare, while sharing the stage with Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart on the Ellen daytime talk show.

With the rockers releasing their new album Father of All ... today (Feb. 7), they stopped by for a performance of "Oh Yeah" (seen below) and then stuck around for a cooking segment with substitute hosts Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart.

Snoop Dogg welcomed "one of the greatest rock bands of all-time," as the band entered to "American Idiot." After a few greetings, Martha suggested they start with a drink, handing out Venus Blush cocktails to the gents, as they all toasted to the new album.

During the segment, in which they all created their own pizzas, Billie Joe Armstrong revealed that he did the album artwork for Father of All ... and later shared an anecdote about working in a pizza joint when he was younger.

"I actually worked at a pizza restaurant. I made the dough and then I made the pizza," said Armstrong, adding, "I dropped out of high school, so I got this job at the pizza place that all the kids, all my friends, used to come over and I'd give them pizza during lunch time at school."

In addition, Martha and Snoop taught the guys how to make rolled pastries, something that Snoop had an incredible touch in doing. See the full segment, as well as their "Oh Yeah" performance, below.

Look for Green Day supporting the Father of All ... album on the Hella Mega world tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy. Dates can be found here.

In other Green Day news, the band has issued the new video for "Meet Me on the Roof," starring Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo. You can watch it below the Ellen videos.

Green Day Cook With Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart on Ellen

Green Day Perform "Oh Yeah" on Ellen

Green Day, "Meet Me on the Roof" Video