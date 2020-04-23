Green Day, Fall Out Boy + Weezer Postpone ‘A Number of’ 2020 Tour Dates

One of 2020’s biggest stadium shows has been postponed until 2021. “A number of” European dates of Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer’s ‘Hella Mega’ tour have been moved due to the coronavirus epidemic, with the bands encouraging fans to hold onto their tickets for next year.

All three bands shared a communal message today (April 23) via social media, explaining that European fans should anticipate postponements in various cities:

There’s nothing that makes our bands happier than playing live shows, and maybe no other tour that we’ve all been excited for, but due to the current health crisis, we���re having to postpone a number of our European shows. We’re just a disappointed as you are, but the safety of our fans, staff and touring crew is our top priority. We’re working hard to finalize dates for the rescheduled shows next summer, so hold on to those tickets. Keep rocking… safely… at home, Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer

The tour was meant to begin June 11 in Florence, Italy, and travel throughout Europe until June 29 in Dublin, Ireland. The exact postponed dates have not yet been specified.

North American ‘Hella Mega’ shows have not been officially canceled yet, but with health experts predicting that large scale gatherings may not return until Fall 2021, an uninterrupted 2020 tour seems unlikely.

