Green Day Announce First 2022 North American Concert With Incubus + Jimmy Eat World

Green Day’s first concert of 2022 (as of this posting) will take place at the Innings Festival in Tampa, Fla. The music-meets-baseball fest will also feature acts such as Incubus and 311 along with appearances from baseball legends such as Ozzie Smith.

Despite being a music and baseball fest, Innings Festival will actually be held in Tampa, Florida’s Raymond James Stadium, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play. So far, the festival, which will be held from March 19-20, is currently Green Day’s only North American tour date of 2022.

The two-day event will feature over fifteen artists on three stages, with no overlapping sets, and performances from Green Day, the Lumineers, Incubus, Khruangbin, 311, Nathanial Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jimmy Eat World, Goo Goo Dolls, O.A.R., Highly Suspect and more. Appearances by Major League Baseball greats including Ozzie Smith, Gary Sheffield, John Kruk, Lou Piniella, A.J. Pierzynski and more along with a live taping of Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster.

All tickets will go on sale Nov. 5 at 10AM local time. Kids seven and under may enter for free alongside a ticketed adult. Check out the full details for the fest here.

Innings Festival