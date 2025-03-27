What Songs Might Green Day Perform in ‘New Year’s Rev’ Film? Free Show Offers Clues

What songs might Green Day be performing in the upcoming New Year's Rev movie? Fans who turned up for a Hollywood casting call might have a pretty good idea as the group treated them to an impromptu free show during filming of concert scenes on Tuesday (March 25).

Earlier this year, Green Day announced their involvement in New Year's Rev, which is a comedy about a trio of young musicians who set out on a cross country trip mistakenly believing that their band is going to open for Green Day at a New Year's Eve show.

The band took over the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles for the shoot. It's the second time this year they've put out a casting call for scenes in the New Year's Rev movie. But this time those in attendance were treated to a free concert of sorts that featured a mix of the band trying to get certain song performances for scenes and rocking out a few additional songs during breaks from filming.

According to TMZ, those in attendance were encouraged to come in punk outfits and sporting their favorite Green Day merch. Meanwhile, the casting call flier alerted fans that filming may take up to 10 or 11 hours, but that there would be plenty of sandwiches and drinks covered.

What Songs Might Be in New Year's Rev?

Given that Green Day has a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame career that has spanned over 30 years, the group has a lot of material to choose from when it comes to songs that might be included in the movie. So narrowing down what songs to choose has to be a monumental task.

(Warning! Spoilers Ahead)

But according to the fan-populated Setlist.fm, the group performed multiple takes of songs for five scenes while also playing a number of songs for fans when the cameras weren't recording for the movie.

According to the Setlist.fm rundown of the casting call taping, the first scene featured multiple performances of "Know Your Enemy" with the group working in a bit of "Look Ma, No Brains" and snippets of "J.A.R." and The Proclaimers' "(I'm Gonna Be) 500 Miles" in between takes.

A second scene featured the band's Drunk Bunny mascot onstage as the Ramones classic "Blitzkrieg Bop" played.

The third scene found multiple run throughs of "American Idiot." At one point, singer Billie Joe Armstrong busted out snippets of Van Halen's "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love," Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" and Black Sabbath's "Iron Man" for those in attendance.

A fourth scene centered on a performance of the traditional New Year's Eve song "Auld Lang Syne." After getting the take they wanted, Billie Joe Armstrong and Tre Cool played a portion of "Corvette Summer."

And the final scene of the shoot included a performance of "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)."

Fans also noted in the recap of Green Day's taping that there was a four-song performance breaking up the filming that was not recorded for the movie. The songs included "Revolution Radio," "One Eyed Bastard," "2000 Light Years Away" and "Going to Pasalacqua."

Green Day in 2025

At present, Green Day appear to taking care of their commitments to the New Year's Rev film, but pretty soon they'll be back to playing regular shows. The band's next date comes April 4 in Monterrey, Mexico.

In the U.S. and Canada this year, Green Day have already been booked for numerous festival appearances, though a full-fledged trek with support acts does not appear on the books at present. The group will also play a run of dates in the U.K. and Europe this summer.

Get all Green Day ticketing and touring info through their website.