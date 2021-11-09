Greta Van Fleet Announce 2022 Tour Dates
Greta Van Fleet have announced a batch of 2022 tour dates. After booking a minimal run of shows for 2021, it looks like the band will stay busy in 2022 as they tour North America, South America and Europe.
Greta Van Fleet will be touring in support of their sophomore album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate, which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 earlier this year. “There was a lot of self-evolution happening during the writing of this album that was prompted by experiences I had, experiences we all had,” explains vocalist Josh Kiszka. “It’s reflecting a lot of the world that we’ve seen, and I think that it’s reflecting a lot of personal truth,” guitarist Jake Kiszka adds.
The band will begin their North American touring cycle in their home state of Michigan on March 10 and run throughout the northeast and midwest until April 2. They’ll head to Brazil and Mexico in May, followed by some European dates in June.
Pre-sale tickets will become available Nov. 10 at 10AM local time, while tickets will go on sale for the general public on Nov. 12 at 10AM local time. Check out the full list of dates below.
Greta Van Fleet 2022 Tour Dates
March 10 — Kalamazoo, Mich. @ Wings Event Center
March 12 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The DeltaPlex Arena
March 13 — Saginaw, Mich. @ Dow Event Center
March 16 — Flint, Mich. @ Dort Financial Center
March 17 — Ypsilanti, Mich. @ EMU Convocation Center
March 19 — Huntington, W.V. @ Mountain Health Arena
March 22 — Madison, Wis. @ Kohl Center
March 23 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center
March 25 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Omaha
March 26 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center
March 29 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center
March 30 — Hershey, Pa. @ GIANT Center
April 01 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
April 02 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
May 03 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Qualistage
May 16 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Pepsi Center
June 05 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Grona Lund
June 11 — Vienne, France @ Theatre Antique de Vienne
June 14 — Cologne, Germany @ Tanzbrunnen
June 15 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Jarhunderthalle
June 23 — Dublin, Ireland @ Fairview
June 25 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
June 28 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
June 29 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo