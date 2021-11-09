Greta Van Fleet Announce 2022 Tour Dates

Greta Van Fleet have announced a batch of 2022 tour dates. After booking a minimal run of shows for 2021, it looks like the band will stay busy in 2022 as they tour North America, South America and Europe.

Greta Van Fleet will be touring in support of their sophomore album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate, which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 earlier this year. “There was a lot of self-evolution happening during the writing of this album that was prompted by experiences I had, experiences we all had,” explains vocalist Josh Kiszka. “It’s reflecting a lot of the world that we’ve seen, and I think that it’s reflecting a lot of personal truth,” guitarist Jake Kiszka adds.

The band will begin their North American touring cycle in their home state of Michigan on March 10 and run throughout the northeast and midwest until April 2. They’ll head to Brazil and Mexico in May, followed by some European dates in June.

Pre-sale tickets will become available Nov. 10 at 10AM local time, while tickets will go on sale for the general public on Nov. 12 at 10AM local time. Check out the full list of dates below.

Greta Van Fleet 2022 Tour Dates

March 10 — Kalamazoo, Mich. @ Wings Event Center

March 12 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The DeltaPlex Arena

March 13 — Saginaw, Mich. @ Dow Event Center

March 16 — Flint, Mich. @ Dort Financial Center

March 17 — Ypsilanti, Mich. @ EMU Convocation Center

March 19 — Huntington, W.V. @ Mountain Health Arena

March 22 — Madison, Wis. @ Kohl Center

March 23 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

March 25 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Omaha

March 26 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

March 29 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center

March 30 — Hershey, Pa. @ GIANT Center

April 01 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

April 02 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

May 03 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Qualistage

May 16 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Pepsi Center

June 05 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Grona Lund

June 11 — Vienne, France @ Theatre Antique de Vienne

June 14 — Cologne, Germany @ Tanzbrunnen

June 15 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Jarhunderthalle

June 23 — Dublin, Ireland @ Fairview

June 25 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

June 28 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

June 29 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

Republic