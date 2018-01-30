There may be no band on a bigger hot streak right now that Greta Van Fleet, who just checked off another potential bucket list item. The group has been invited by Sir Elton John to perform at his 26th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party. Annually one of the hottest tickets in Hollywood, the band will get a chance to showcase their talents at the gala event.

"We were speechless when Elton called us," said guitarist Jake Kiszka. "We are all big fans of his, so are very, very honored by this invitation." The Elton John Viewing Party takes place Sunday, March 4 in Los Angeles.

Greta Van Fleet are currently busy writing their first full-length album after breaking through with a pair of EPs in 2017. The band shot up the charts with the single "Highway Tune" last year and they are continuing their radio success with "Safari Song." Their full-length debut is expected later this year.

Meanwhile, the band recently announced a spring headline tour, with every ticket for the run being snapped up in the first five minutes they were on sale. In addition to their headline dates, they also have appearances at Coachella, Welcome to Rockville, the Shaky Knees Festival, Carolina Rebellion, Rock on the Range and the Hangout Festival on their schedule. The spring run kicks off April 13 at Coachella and continues into late May with a three-night stand in Detroit. See all of their scheduled dates here.