Grunge-Themed Wrestler Changes Lyrics to Classic Song for Entrance Theme

For those who've felt that grunge was underrepresented in the world of wrestling, we present to you Steven Flowe! That's right, Steven Flowe, whose name sounds very similar to a popular Pearl Jam song, was all the buzz after making an appearance at Chicago's The SuperWrestlers event over the weekend and his entrance theme is something you've just got to see.

About Steven Flowe

Yes, fans flocked to The SuperWrestlers: Unleashed show at Chicago's Concord Music Hall on Sunday to see Shogun vs. Syphon and Canadad vs. "The World's Slowest Chef" Chef Delay Mignon, but it was Steven Flowe that seemingly won over the imagination of wrestling and music fans.

As seen in video shared by Cheapheat Spotfest on the X social media platform below, Steven Flowe made his debut coming out to a parodied version of Pearl Jam's "Even Flow" where his name "Steven Flowe" was just repeated multiple times over the musical backdrop.

He arrived sporting shorts, two flannel shirts (one tied around his waist) and lifting a guitar to the sky. His long flowing hair also seemed to time warp from the early '90s and even some of his mannerisms seemed inspired by Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder.

How did he fare? At one point after tossing competitor Jordan Kross to the ground, Flowe doffed his flannel shirt to expose a light brown T-shirt, toss his flannel into the crowd and make a triumphant Vedder-like pose. He then threw himself against the ropes, did a quick duck walk and landed one more elbow blow to the chest while his opponent laid immobile on the mat.

The Internet Had Jokes About Steven Flowe

The Pearl Jam pun game was strong amidst those who caught the new wrestling sensation known as Steven Flowe. One commenter on X asked, "Is he competing against Mel O. Ledbetter?"

Others suggested names for his finishing move. One person noted, "All fun and games until his finishing move, 'The Jeremy.'" Another person responded, "Finishing move has to be called 'The Last Kiss,' right?"

One person showing a wrestling move from the fight commented, "Someday yet, he’ll begin his life againNnN," and yet another referenced that this was a "Pearl Slam."

Elsewhere, fans took notice of Steven Flowe's look. "Wearing a flannel shirt and then also having a second flannel shirt tied around your waist is such a cool move," noted one observer. A second added, "Double flannel. Fucc, he’s a real one."

And, of course, the theme song got some attention. "I love how they're at the part of the song where he sings about butterflies but its just 'Steven Flowe' but you can tell in the voice he should have been singing about butterflies. great work," proclaimed one new fan.

In general, it appears as the wrestler has won over some new grunge-loving fans. "Steven Flowe is the greatest wrestling name ever. Book him everywhere," stated one person, while another offered, "He's my new favorite wrestler now."