In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from May 19, 2018:

- Guns N' Roses aren't done yet! While there is talk of the band members starting to focus on their other projects, the band has one more leg of dates for the "Not in This Lifetime" tour set to take place in Asia in November. Get details on the newly announced stops here.

- Jack Osbourne and his wife Lisa Stelly have reportedly split. TMZ reports that Lisa filed for divorce, with documents stating the couple split on May 4. The couple have been married for five-and-a-half years and recently welcomed their third child in February. Both Jack and Lisa issued a joint statement that can be read here.

- The Ganzfeld Experiment factored into Jonathan Davis' upcoming album, Black Labyrinth, and he's planning to help some of his fans experience the hallucinogenic nature of the sensory depravation experiment. Fans who submit proof of their pre-order of the disc can submit to blacklabyrinth@sumerianrecords.com for the chance to join Davis in Seal Beach, Calif. on May 25 to take part in the experience. Winners will be alerted on May 23, so get your entries in now.