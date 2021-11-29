GWAR Help Reunite Fan With Lost Prosthetic Leg at Concert

Crowd surfing can come with its fair share of obstacles, and during a concert in San Francisco, a GWAR fan with a prosthetic leg found himself without his limb after making his way through the crowd. But with an assist from GWAR, he was reunited with his prosthetic and soon able to resume enjoying the show.

According to TMZ, the fan was named Baron Vidar and Baron had made it to the front of the stage after the incident, able to get the attention of the band who then put out the call for assistance.

"If anybody's got a fake leg out there or got an extra fake leg out there, send it this way cause this guy needs his fucking leg," announced the band's guitarist, before the limb was hoisted to the sky at the back of the concert hall by one of the concertgoers. The limb was eventually passed forward while chants of "fake ... leg" rang out until eventually reaching Vidar who re-attached the limb and resumed the good time.

"Not the first (or last) time someone lost a body part in the GWAR pit. This time it was just caught on video…," stated Beefcake the Mighty on the Instagram post. Watch the exchange below.

The intergalactic rockers are currently wrapping up their fall tour, with dates booked through to Dec. 14 in New York as part of the "Scumdogs" 30th anniversary tour. See all the remaining dates and get ticketing info here.