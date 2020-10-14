With two drive-in concerts now under their... loincloths... GWAR are bringing their gory show to the digital world with an Oct. 30 livestream event. In celebration of the 30th anniversary of their pivotal second album, Scumdogs of the Universe, our lords and masters will be playing the record in its entirety and will welcome special guests to the stage.

"We always wanted to do a concert without an audience in the room," enthused Blothar, who then lamented, "The audience is always the worst part. Well, that and the fact that we’re constantly being attacked by a bunch of assholes while we try to get through a set."

The 30th anniversary Scumdogs set has potential to attract some special guests, to which the front-thing commented, "Man, I hope none of those old school dicks show up to rain on our glorious parade."

GWAR's performance will begin at 8PM ET and a pre-show featuring members of the band will start two hours prior to set time. To get your tickets, head to GWAR's website. This unique show will also be available to view on demand through Nov. 15.

With the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3, GWAR have also urged fans to register to vote to determine who the band will kill onstage for the next four years. Get more voting information here.

Oct. 30 will also see the release of the remastered 30th anniversary edition of Scumdogs of the Universe. Limited edition box sets are also available in addition to standard formats. Head to this location to get your copy.