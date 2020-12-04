GWAR’s New Signature ‘Ragnarok Rye’ Whiskey Sounds Tasty

GWAR, the murderous, marauding Scumdogs who crash landed in Antarctica on a flaming comet so long ago, have just announced a new signature whiskey, dubbed 'Ragnarök Rye,' and it sounds pretty tasty. It should be, considering the outrageous process behind crafting it.

Water was harvested from the great caldera of pure Antarctic water left from the comet's impact and fused with GWAR's intoxicating blood in collaboration with Catoctin Creek Distilling Company.

“Ahh, such a powerful spirit. A delicious sacrament to drink in preparation for battle, and it’ll get you really, really crazy,” said front-thing Blothar.

To truly appreciate the level of attention and detail taken in crafting this whiskey, here's how a press released described the process:

The mad scientists at Catoctin Creek conducted experiments on aging the blood of GWAR in barrels made from the different types of wood scorched by the comet's blast. They used the rarest of grains and watered their mash bill with the melted Antarctic ice to create a single 92 proof rye whiskey, potstilled and then aged in charred new White Oak. Members of GWAR then hurl the whiskey barrels into the orbit of the Moon, causing contraction to take place as the barrels spin under the influence of the deathly coldness of space and the life-giving heat of the sun. The end result is Ragnarök Rye, an exquisite beverage graced with notes of cherrywood and sugar maple to produce subtle flavors unheard of in a traditional rye whiskey. Truly, there is nothing else in the vast universe like the rock band GWAR, and in tribute to the band's originality as the most elaborate, and transgressive theatrical production in heavy metal history, the distillers at Catoctin Creek have made sure there is nothing else like Ragnarök Rye.

"We were quite surprised when GWAR showed up at our distillery,” attested Catoctin Creek founder and general manager Scott Harris. “Purcellville is a quiet town, so to have these intergalactic visitors was, honestly, a little stressful. We had to constantly keep an eye on them to keep them from breaking stuff, and they even tried to eat our dog, Otto. The only way we could get them to leave was to agree to bottle their whiskey for them."

'Ragnarök Rye' is an impressive 92 proof (46 percent ABV) and can be yours for $99, provided you're of legal drinking age. Head to the distillery's website for more info and view photos of drummer Jizmak Da Gusha during his visit further below.

Catoctin Creek Distillery

