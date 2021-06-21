Halestorm Announce More Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Prior to the pandemic, Halestorm were one of the hardest touring bands in the rock scene. That hasn't changed as restrictions start to lift with the band just announcing another leg of fall tour dates on top of their already announced co-headline tour with Evanescence.

The newly added dates actually surround the Evanescence run with the band officially returning to the concert stage July 30 at the York State Fair in York, Pa. The group also has a handful of solo dates that fall during the Evanescence run and you can see all of the performances listed below.

Several of the new dates also include Mongolian folk outfit The Hu, which should provide singer Lzzy Hale a chance to collaborate with the band live on the track "Song of Women."

The public on-sale for the new dates is this Friday (June 25) at 10AM local time, though some pre-sales are currently underway. Get ticketing info here.

Halestorm have been using the downtime to work on new music. The band has reconnected with producer Nick Raskulinecz at Rock Falcon Studios, making progress toward their fifth studio album.

Halestorm Newly Announced 2021 Tour Dates

July 30 — York, Pa. @ York State Fair^

Aug. 14 — Council Bluffs, Iowa @ KIWR River Riot^

Aug. 31 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ NY State Fair^

Sept. 1 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Art Park@

Sept. 3 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Azura Amphitheater@

Sept. 4 — Camdenton, Mo. @ Ozarks Amphitheater@

Sept. 5 — Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma^

Sept. 8 — Asheville, N.C. @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium~

Sept. 9 — Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival^

Sept. 11 — Nashville, Ind. @ Brown County Music Center*#

Sept. 12 — Mansfield, Ohio @ Inkcarceration^

Nov. 4 — Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Center%

Nov. 17 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union&

Dec. 8 — Joliet, Ill. @ Rialto Square Theatre*+

*Rescheduled Date

^Festival/Fair

@With The HU + Cory Marks

~With The HU

#With Crobot

%With Rival Sons + Dorothy

&With Plush

+With Lilith Czar

Previously Announced Halestorm / Evanescence Tour Dates

Nov. 5 — Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Nov. 7 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 9 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center at San Jose

Nov. 12 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - The Chelsea

Nov. 13 — San Diego, Calif. @ San Diego State University - Viejas Arena

Nov. 15 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Nov. 20 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Dec. 2 — Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena

Dec. 5 — Saint Louis, Mo. @ Saint Louis University - Chaifetz Arena

Dec. 11 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 12 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center

Dec. 14 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ University of Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

Dec. 15 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Dec. 17 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Dec. 18 — Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center