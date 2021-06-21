Halestorm Announce More Fall 2021 Tour Dates
Prior to the pandemic, Halestorm were one of the hardest touring bands in the rock scene. That hasn't changed as restrictions start to lift with the band just announcing another leg of fall tour dates on top of their already announced co-headline tour with Evanescence.
The newly added dates actually surround the Evanescence run with the band officially returning to the concert stage July 30 at the York State Fair in York, Pa. The group also has a handful of solo dates that fall during the Evanescence run and you can see all of the performances listed below.
Several of the new dates also include Mongolian folk outfit The Hu, which should provide singer Lzzy Hale a chance to collaborate with the band live on the track "Song of Women."
The public on-sale for the new dates is this Friday (June 25) at 10AM local time, though some pre-sales are currently underway. Get ticketing info here.
Halestorm have been using the downtime to work on new music. The band has reconnected with producer Nick Raskulinecz at Rock Falcon Studios, making progress toward their fifth studio album.
Halestorm Newly Announced 2021 Tour Dates
July 30 — York, Pa. @ York State Fair^
Aug. 14 — Council Bluffs, Iowa @ KIWR River Riot^
Aug. 31 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ NY State Fair^
Sept. 1 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Art Park@
Sept. 3 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Azura Amphitheater@
Sept. 4 — Camdenton, Mo. @ Ozarks Amphitheater@
Sept. 5 — Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma^
Sept. 8 — Asheville, N.C. @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium~
Sept. 9 — Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival^
Sept. 11 — Nashville, Ind. @ Brown County Music Center*#
Sept. 12 — Mansfield, Ohio @ Inkcarceration^
Nov. 4 — Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Center%
Nov. 17 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union&
Dec. 8 — Joliet, Ill. @ Rialto Square Theatre*+
*Rescheduled Date
^Festival/Fair
@With The HU + Cory Marks
~With The HU
#With Crobot
%With Rival Sons + Dorothy
&With Plush
+With Lilith Czar
Previously Announced Halestorm / Evanescence Tour Dates
Nov. 5 — Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Nov. 7 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 9 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center at San Jose
Nov. 12 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - The Chelsea
Nov. 13 — San Diego, Calif. @ San Diego State University - Viejas Arena
Nov. 15 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre
Nov. 20 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
Dec. 2 — Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena
Dec. 5 — Saint Louis, Mo. @ Saint Louis University - Chaifetz Arena
Dec. 11 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Dec. 12 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center
Dec. 14 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ University of Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
Dec. 15 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
Dec. 17 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
Dec. 18 — Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center