Halestorm Announce Very First Graphic Novel, ‘Hyde Manor’

Halestorm have teamed up with Z2 Comics for their very first graphic novel, titled Hyde Manor, which will be out later this year.

The comic is set to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the band's EP Hello, It’s Mz Hyde, as well as their sophomore album The Strange Case Of..., which spawned the Grammy-winning hit "Love Bites (So Do I)." The band worked with twin writers Brittany and Brianna Winner, artist Sara Scalia and colorist DJ Alonso for the project, which tells the story of Halestorm taking asylum in Hyde Manor, a gothic estate in rural Oregon.

“I’m so incredibly excited that this is finally happening,” frontwoman Lzzy Hale enthused in a press release. "We are releasing a graphic novel! Penned by our beautiful badass friends the Winner Twins and featuring a few of our favorite artists, the story takes you down a rabbit hole of good and evil. An epic battle of Darkness vs Light. Is it truth? Is it fantasy? You decide!”

“The graphic novel will be a dark, paranormal mystery starring the band members as the main characters,” writer Brittany Winner added. "“The journey that unfolds will mirror their individual artistic journeys, so each of their personalities will really be able to shine.”

Hyde Manor will be available in several formats — softcover, hardcover and an oversized hardcover deluxe edition, which will include prints created by Egidija Guobyte, a two-sided Lzzy Hale/Ms. Hyde coin, Ms. Hyde special edition Collector’s Card and a Halestorm Hyde Manor exclusive deck of cards. The cover artwork was designed by Alison Sampson.

The various editions range from $24.99 to $199.99, the latter of which is a signed copy of the deluxe edition. It'll be available Oct. 31, pre-order your copy here now, and see images below.

In the meantime, Halestorm will be hitting the road this spring with Mammoth WVH, Stone Temple Pilots and Black Stone Cherry, as well as performing at a couple of festivals. See their tour plans here.

