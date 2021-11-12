Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Says Singing With Amy Lee Is ‘Otherwordly’

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and Evanescence's Amy Lee are two of the strongest women in hard rock, and to hear them sing live together is a truly special experience. Hale even says that she finds singing with Lee "otherworldly," and that it feels like she leaves her body in the midst of it.

The two bands kicked off a tour together last week on Nov. 5, and it marks the largest arena tour of 2021 led by female artists. Since then, Hale and Lee have blessed the audiences at each show by performing a duet together — a cover of Linkin Park's "Heavy."

Hale explained to Illinois radio station 105.7 The Point that she and Lee selected the song to not only serve as a tribute to the late Chester Bennington, but to everyone who's faced their own struggles, especially over the last year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Halestorm frontwoman also wanted to note how much she appreciates collaborating with Lee.

"There's something otherworldly that happens when I sing with her live onstage. And it's something that I can't necessarily put my finger on, that feeling. I've done thousands of other collaborations in my life, and this is very, very special," Hale enthused, adding that Lee has a "phenomenal" voice.

"But there's something that happens when we sing together because of the different personalities. It's almost like this dance that happens. Amy has likened it to a well-matched tennis match where we both have that trust because we both know that no matter what, both of us bring it — we're always on a hundred and ten," she continued.

Hale described the sensation as an out-of-body experience where she almost "blacks out" a little bit. See the full interview below and see their remaining 2021 tour dates at this location.

We recently spoke to both ladies about their experiences as women in rock, their mission going forward and who some of their favorite up-and-coming-groups are. Check out the discussion here.

Lzzy Hale Says Singing With Amy Lee Is 'Otherworldly'