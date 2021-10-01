Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and the guitar string jewelry company Strung have teamed up for an exclusive line of accessories made out of Hale's own personal guitar strings.

The necklaces and bracelets in the collection were hand-crafted by Strung out of strings that the rocker has actually played and donated to the company, and each come with a signed authenticity card as confirmation. A portion of the proceeds from the line will go toward the non-profit organization MusiCares.

"I am so excited to announce my partnership with Get Strung," Hale enthused in a video. "It is a company, they are so beautiful and wonderful people, and they have actually taken my guitar strings that I've used on tour, and made them into beautiful jewelry."

“I've always looked up to and respected Lzzy. She is one of the most down to earth people in the industry aside from being an insanely talented female vocalist. We are so grateful to have her on board and can't wait to see what the future holds," co-owner of Strung, Jenny Mann said.

See photos of the set below and check out the details here. Both the bracelet and necklace are sold-out at this time, but Strung assures that they'll be back in stock soon. You can sign up to receive notifications about the products on their website.

In addition to this exclusive collection, the company offers a wide variety of pieces for men and women, including song bracelets, drum cymbal necklaces, guitar string cord necklaces and more. You can even order custom-made items.

