It’s Real: Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta Now Selling ‘Jasta Pasta’

Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta is extending his line of merchandising to now include "classic Italian semolina pasta," under a new venture aptly dubbed 'Jasta Pasta.'

On Sept. 4, Jasta announced that production of the pasta was officially underway and that the new 'Perseverance Penne' is just the "first of many great pastas to come." The singer also playfully floated future pasta lines by Lamb of God's Randy Blythe, Suicidal Tendencies, Agnostic Front's Roger Miret, DevilDriver's Dez Fafara, Cannibal Corpse's George 'Corpsegrinder' Fisher and Exodus' Steve 'Zetro' Souza.

The 15 oz. bag of 'Perseverance Penne' will be available for pre-order starting Tuesday (Sept. 8) at 5PM ET and will cost you eight bones (that's metal speak for 'dollars').

The back of the packaging (seen in the second slide below on Jasta's Instagram post) even has a fun quote from Jasta in lyrical form: "This pasta, it fuels me / The flavor, excites me / The texture is perfect / It makes me rock harder!!"

This news comes just weeks after Hatebreed launched their own signature "Live For This" beer under the Breedbrew brand in collaboration with Connecticut's Witchdoctor Brewing Company.

"During a time of uncertainty for many, we were fortunate enough to have the opportunity to partner up and work 'hands on' with Witchdoctor Brewing Company in Southington, Connecticut to bring you 'Live For This' lager," said bassist Chris Beattie.

"Teaming up with Witchdoctor's award-winning Master Brewer, Robert Todd, we were able to deliver a smooth-tasting, crisp version of his Munich Helles-style lager using the finest German ingredients," he continued. "We wanted to make a beer that appealed to the casual drinker, as well as those who prefer the more hoppy IPA styles. Whatever your preference, I'm sure you'll enjoy! Stay safe, drink responsibly!"

Looking forward to next year, Hatebreed's tour alongside Parkway Drive, Knocked Loose and Fit For a King has been rescheduled for the fall of 2021. See those dates here.