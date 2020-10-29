Paramore vocalist Hayley Williams offered a little insight into the band's past Wednesday, explaining why there are only three members left from the original group and seemingly tying it to a stance on homophobia.

In her posting, she posited, "There's a reason there are only 3 people left in @paramore. Surprise, haters, it ain't cause of me. Paramore do not condone religiously/politically dogmatic beliefs which leave our LGBTQ+ friends, fans & family feeling abandoned and hopeless."

She went on to add, "And ya know, if that doesn't jive with you, well, feel free to go to where all past members of Paramore have gone which is literally anywhere else but Paramore. To Paramore's LGBTQ+ family (and @ColormeBrian I am talkin' straight to you), you are full of love and you are loved."

@ColormeBrian is Brian J. O'Connor, the creative director of Williams' Good Dye Young hair dye company.

Williams did not call out anyone in particular, but longtime fans of the band started to mention former guitarist Josh Farro in the Twitter thread. The guitarist left the group in 2011. In one Twitter followers posting, they found comments that Farro is alleged to have made in a social media posting comparing homosexuality to pedophilia.

Josh Farro and his brother Zac both exited the band in 2011, but Zac later returned as the group's drummer. He remains with Williams and Taylor York as the three original members still with the group.

Williams is currently supporting her Petals for Armor solo album. The singer just announced a new 10" vinyl EP titled Self-Serenades that includes one new song alongside acoustic versions of tracks from the Petals for Armor album. Learn more and pre-order that release here.