Hayley Williams Is Quitting Social Media

Paramore's Hayley Williams has announced that after putting in plenty of consideration, she's going to drop off of her social media accounts.

"I’ve carefully considered this decision for almost a year now," said Williams in an Instagram posting (seen below). “Now I know for sure that my desire to move away from personal accounts (yes, even my finsta) is based on nothing more than my interest in keeping a boundary between a public and a private life… and wanting to spend more time looking up and out, rather than down.”

At present, Williams farewell posting on Instagram remains the only post on the account with all previous postings being scrubbed and her Twitter account has also been wiped as well.

Reminiscing about her time on social media, Williams offered, "I've been on the internet, and more specifically social media since I was 15. Maybe even younger. It started with blog sites, then MySpace, then Paramore became a thing and social media wasn't just even for my own personal use anymore, but it was part of the job. It has been a useful and mostly beautiful part of the job. I crave connection and the internet is a pretty good tool for that when it's not tearing us apart."

She continued, "The thing is, connection is and always will be a part of my job (thankfully). As for my own experiences with social media, I just don't want it anymore."

Williams says her decision is not meant as any judgment to anyone who loves their social media, but rather, it's "just a huge encouragement to anyone needing permission to create more boundaries and space to grow." She added, "Sometimes 'no' is the kindest thing you can say to anyone, even yourself."

While Williams herself will no longer be on social media, the Paramore band accounts remain active and are a way fans can keep up on the band's happenings.