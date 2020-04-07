Hayley Williams Singing The Used’s “Taste of Ink” Is Exactly What We Need Right Now: Watch

Yesterday (Apr. 6), Paramore vocalist Hayley Williams took to Instagram to share an uplifting video of her singing along to the Used’s emo classic “The Taste of Ink.”

A refreshing break from all the doom and gloom associated with the coronavirus, Williams could be scene gleefully reciting the song’s lyrics and dancing around her house.

It’s a blast to see, and exactly the kind of feel-good stuff we need from the scene right now.

Check out Williams’ series of posts to her Instagram story in the video below:

And here's the Used's original for good measure:

"The Taste of Ink" is taken from the Used's revered self-titled debut album, released in 2002.

The band have a new full-length, Heartwork, coming out on April 24. The lead single, "Paradise Lost, a Poem by John Milton," is out now.

According to frontman Bert McCracken, Heartwork, which has been produced by Goldfinger frontman and super-producer John Feldmann, is an album that "plays on the emotions, the sincerity, and the vulnerability of the first record and In Love and Death, with a little bit of the flair from Lies for the Liars."

Hayley Williams is currently in the midst of promoting her upcoming solo album Petals For Armor, due out on May 8. She released her latest single, “Over Yet,” last week.

In other Paramore news, Williams recently confirmed that the band is not done and will return in the future. She also hit the headlines last month after stating her belief that Paramore's iconic song "Misery Business" has no place on Spotify playlists in 2020.

