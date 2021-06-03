(Hed) P.E. Keep Hope Alive With New Song ‘Sandmine’

(Hed) P.E. are building up to their latest studio album Sandmine and today they're teaming up with Loudwire to bring you the premiere of the new lyric video for the title track of their upcoming album.

"Sandmine" would feel just as at home in the nu metal era of the early 2000s as it does today, arriving with a subtle unnerving guitar line, then exploding into an aggressive anthem. Singer Jared Gomes paints the picture of facing adversity but having the strength and motivation within you to push forward through the hard times.

Gomes tells us, "'Sandmine' is a story about rising out of what seems to be inescapable surroundings against all fucking odds. It's a piece of non-fiction about not only trying, but about failing over and over. It's like the song says; I wanna live my dream, and if I fail, at least I can say I tried…"

The track was co-written by Gomes with producer/songwriter Remy Dovianus, who had been a lifelong (Hed) P.E. fan and recorded the guitar and bass in The Netherlands with a goal of harnessing the signature sound of the band's biggest albums. Drummer Jeremiah "Trauma" Stratton then laid down his drums with an emphasis complimenting the deep metallic grooves.

The track arrives with a new lyric video with artwork provided by Remy Dovianus and animation done by Eitan Melody from EITANS DESIGNS. You can check out the clip below.

As previously stated, "Sandmine" comes from the (Hed) P.E. album of the same name that is set to drop July 23 via Suburban Noize Records. Pre-order bundle options are available at this location.

Fans should look for (Hed) P.E. hitting the road on a headlining trek late next month. Dates kick off July 23 in Las Vegas with Dropout Kings providing support on the run. Tour stops can be found below.

(Hed) P.E., "Sandmine" + Lyrics

Batie! there’s only one way out...

Down in the sandmine

We turn blood into gold

If you only knew Nothing is promised

Ciao cameroon

There’s only one way out

Hell run through morocco

Now we curse the sun

Back to the sahara We all die alone

Nothing falls from heaven

No never

Lonely is the throne

Caught in the wire of the concertinas

On the road to melilla

Scars-blood on the razor

Scars-no! nothing can break ya now

I learned my lesson in massachusetts

Resurrection in vegas

Scars - lonely is the road

Scars - lonely is the throne

Down in the sandmine

It gets hard to believe

If you only knew

Nothing is promised

I don't want to say goodbye

There’s only one way out

I never learned how to swim

Still i made it to shore

Homeless in paris

Rise of the predator

I’ve left behind everything

Everyone i’ve ever known

Lonely is the throne

Caught in the wire of the concertinas...

Just one way, just one way out

I take your head off

Leave you on the ground Just one way, just one way out

I take your head off

Erase all your doubts

I’m tired of just surviving I want to live (my dream)

If i fail...at least i can say i tried

Down in the sandmine...

It gets hard to hold on

If you only knew

Nothing is promised

Cuz if it's me or you?

Then you goin' to sleep

There’s only one way out

(Let that shit ride)

I don't know where i’m goin'

But i cannot sit here and wait no mo

I’ve left behind everything

Everyone I've ever known

Lonely is the throne

Caught in the wire of the concertinas...

(Hed) P.E. 2021 U.S. Tour

July 23 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Backstage Bar & Billiards

July 24 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Liquid Joe's

July 25 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theatre

July 27 - Denver, Colo. @ Hermans Hideaway

July 28 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Royal Grove

July 29 - Janesville, Wis. @ Back Bar

July 30 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

July 31 - Chersterfield, Mich. @ Diesel

Aug. 01 - Battle Creek, Mich. @ Music Factory

Aug. 03 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

Aug. 04 - Kansasville, Wis. @ LIVE @ 1175

Aug. 05 - Hobart, Ind. @ Hobart Art Theater

Aug. 06 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Rockstar Lounge

Aug. 07 - Cleveland, Ohio @ The Odeon

Aug. 08 - Columbus, Ohio @ King of Clubs

Aug. 10 - St. Joseph, Mo. @ Café Acoustic

Aug. 11 - Iowa City, Iowa @ Wildwood

Aug. 12 - Belvidere, Ill. @ Apollo Theater

Aug. 13 - Harrison, Ohio @ Blue Note

Aug. 14 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Emerson Theater

Aug. 15 - Saginaw, Mich. @ The Vault

Aug. 18 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Scandals Live

Aug. 19 - Jacksonville, N.C. @ Hooligans

Aug. 20 - Leesburg, Va. @ Tally HO

Aug. 21 - Clifton, N.J. @ Dingbatz

Aug. 22 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Montage Music Hall

Aug. 23 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse

Aug. 24 - Altoona, Pa. @ McGarvey's

Aug. 25 - Binghamton, N.Y. @ The Cave

Aug. 26 - Chicopee, Mass. @ Geraldines

Aug. 27 - New Bedford, Mass. @ The Vault Music Hall

Aug. 28 - Frenchtown, N.J. @ Arties

Aug. 29 - Pipestem, W.V. @ Metal In The Mountains