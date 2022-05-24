Not only did Korn decide not to spell their band name the same way as the yellow crop, but they sometimes format the name with a backward "R," too. Well, we're here to teach you how to type one so that you can write KoЯn in your text messages.

There are a couple of different ways to go about recreating the symbol. Firstly, you can simply copy-and-paste it from Google or another search engine, which is probably an easier method if you'll be using it infrequently. But if it's something you plan on using often, it's actually a letter in the Cyrillic alphabets, which are used for Slavic languages including Russian, Ukrainian and Bulgarian. The letter is actually pronounced "ya," according to Bristol Noir.

Therefore, you can simply download a Russian keyboard to your phone in order to get the "Я." For iPhone users, go to Settings, then General, Keyboard, Keyboards and then press "Add New Keyboard." The Belarussian, Bulgarian (Phonetic), Russian or Ukrainian keyboards will all allow you to use the symbol. When typing a message, tap the globe icon in the bottom left corner of the keyboard, and it will let you go through all of the languages you have installed.

As for Android users, you'll have to install the Gboard application in order to use the feature. Once installed, go into Settings, then System, Languages and Input, Keyboards, then tap "Virtual keyboard," Gboard and then Languages. Then, you can select which language you wish to use.

And voila — you're now able to write KoЯn whenever you want to without copy-pasting the backward R.

In early 2021, frontman Jonathan Davis revealed that the band almost decided to call themselves "Larry" after their manager, who told them off over the idea.

"Our manager at the time, Larry, we told him we were gonna call it Korn and he's like, 'You can't name your band Korn.' So we told him, 'Well, we're gonna name it Larry then,'" the singer recalled to Revolver. "And he's like, 'Fuck you.' I'm like, 'It's gonna be either Larry or Korn. You fuckin' pick.'"

Perhaps they would have also used the backward "R" for that too, and then you really would've needed a special keyboard for it.