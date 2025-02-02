How to Watch the 2025 Grammy Awards (+ What You Need to Know)

How can you check out tonight’s 67th annual Grammy Awards? When does televised coverage begin? Who are some of the major nominees, presenters and performers? Luckily, we’ve got answers to all those questions below, so keep on scrolling to see what you need to know!

How and When Can I Watch the 2025 Grammy Awards?

Per the Recoding Academy, the 2025 Grammy Awards will honor artists and recordings whose product eligibility ranged from Sept. 16, 2023 to Aug. 30, 2024. It will be hosted by comedian/author Trevor Noah; held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif.; and air from 5:00 PM – 8:30 PM PT / 8:00 ET – 11:30 PM ET.

As for how to watch, it will be broadcasted live on CBS and streamed globally on Paramount+. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers “will have access to live streams of their local CBS affiliate and on-demand viewing in the U.S.” As for Paramount+ Essentials subscribers, they’ll “have access to on-demand streaming the day after the special airs.”

You can get an “immersive” experience (including “a 360-degree view of the Grammys”) at live.grammy.com, too. The site also provides “behind-the-scenes, multi-camera access” to the ceremony, as well as “exclusive articles, real-time updates throughout the night, and exclusive content.”

The Grammy Premiere Ceremony, hosted by comedian Justin Traner, will take place at the Peacock Theater (in Los Angeles) and be streamed live on the Recording Academy’s YouTube Channel. It begins at 12:30 PM PT / 3:30 PM ET and will feature performances from guitarist Joe Bonamassa among other artists.

It’s also worth mentioning that the telecast was “reimagined to raise funds to support wildfire relief efforts and aid music professionals impacted by the wildfires in Los Angeles. Donate to the Recording Academy's and MusiCares' Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort To Support Music Professionals.”

READ MORE: Loudwire Readers Predict 2025 Rock + Metal Grammy Winners

Who Are Some Major Awards Nominees?

Naturally, the entire list of categories and nominees is too extensive to detail here, but there are certainly some major rock and metal ones worth specifying.

For instance, the nominees for Best Rock Performance include The Beatles (“Now and Then”), St. Vincent (“Broken Man”), Pearl Jam (“Dark Matter”), IDLES (“Gift Horse”), Green Day (“The American Dream Is Killing Me”) and The Black Keys (“Beautiful People (Stay High)”).

Likewise, the nominees for Best Metal Performance include Spiritbox (“Cellar Door”), Metallica (“Screaming Suicide”), Judas Priest (“Crown of Horns”), Knocked Loose feat. Poppy (“Suffocate”) and Gojira, Marina Viotti and Victor Le Masne (“Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)”).

Elsewhere, the nominees for categories such as Best Rock Song, Best Rock Album, Best Alternative Music Performance and Best Alternative Music Album collectively include Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Kim Gordon, Jack White, The Rolling Stones and Fontaines D.C.

Who’ll Be Presenting and Performing?

The 2025 Grammy Awards will be presented by plenty of A-listers, such as Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and Anthony Kiedis, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Taylor Swift, Cardi B and in his first major awards presentation appearance since his infamous transgression at the 2022 Oscars, Will Smith.

As for the performers – and in addition to Joe Bonamassa during the Premiere Ceremony – attendees and at-home viewers can look forward to watching Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter take the stage throughout the night.

Plus, the In Memoriam segment – and/or the salute to Quincy Jones and special tribute to Los Angeles segments – will see Coldplay’s Chris Martin, John Legend, Sheryl Crow and St. Vincent (among other people) perform

Additional Information and Coverage

You can find out all the details regarding the 2025 Grammy Awards by checking out the official Grammy website.

Of course, Loudwire will be providing coverage of tonight’s event as it unfolds, and in recent months, we’ve also conducted a poll to see who our readers want to win Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance! Prior to that, we reported on how fans reacted to the rock, metal and alternative Grammy nominations.

Are you planning to watch the 67th annual Grammy Awards? What are you looking forwards to most, and who do you hope wins the major categories? Let us know!