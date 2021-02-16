The latest evidence evincing Iced Earth guitarist and songwriter Jon Schaffer's involvement in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol arrived this week in the form of video footage. In a clip, it appears that the musician participates in charging police officers at an entrance of the Capitol Building.

The previously unseen footage aired during a CNN broadcast on Monday (Feb. 15), as Blabbermouth reported. The video first emerged in materials presented by the House of Representatives managers in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump that concluded last week.

Watch the clip down toward the bottom of this post.

In the video, at around 25 seconds in, a man resembling Schaffer (blue hoodie, grey beard, yellow print on hat, fingerless tactical gloves also shown in a photograph of the Iced Earth guitarist that helped authorities identify him) is seen with others pushing through a corridor and clashing with officers.

The footage, unlike the still photo, gives a better view of how the man believed to be Schaffer conducted himself. He doesn't lead the charge or position himself at the front line of the attack — instead, he appears to hide behind others as rioters breach the entrance and tangle with the police.

Regardless, Schaffer is now detained on six federal felony charges for his participation in the deadly riot and affront on American democracy. After being placed on the FBI Website's Most Wanted list, Schaffer turned himself in on Jan. 17 and is expected to be extradited to Washington D.C. to handle further legal obligations.

The situation has led to a division among Iced Earth's lineup. While the band's other members issued conflicting statements in the immediate wake of the riot, singer Stu Block and bassist Luke Appleton officially announced they were both leaving the heavy metal group this week.

Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Footage From CNN