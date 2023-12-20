On the heels of their first-ever North American tour, Imminence frontman Eddie Berg and guitarist Harald Barrett joined Chuck Armstrong on Loudwire Nights to discuss what it was like touring the continent — and why they're excited to get back.

"It's been such an incredible welcome here by the fans and the people," Berg admitted. His bandmate added that it's felt surreal because they've been playing Europe for so many years, they weren't sure what to expect stateside.

"We're just coming over here for the first time ever and we're, you know, kind of on the same level. People are even maybe more excited. It's insane."

In addition to riding the high of their North American tour, Imminence are celebrating the release of their latest single this year, "Death By a Thousand Cuts." This track marks their fourth new song of 2023.

"We released four new singles that will be part of our new album," Berg said. "We actually recorded our album, finished recording, in October this year. So now we are working on all the assets and the mastering and mixing."

Barrett said the writing cycle for the new Imminence album was special for a lot of reasons, mainly because this year has been lighter on touring.

"We've been able to spend a lot of time on it," he said. "But, we've also been writing on the road quite a bit. It just seemed like there was never any end of inspiration. It seemed like we always [wanted to] reach new things and discover new things."

READ MORE: Scott Stapp Is Ready to Release His New Solo Album

With their first North American tour wrapped up — and as they look forward to the release of their next record — Imminence are ready to get back to America. In April, they kick off their next run of shows in the U.S., starting in Dallas and wrapping up in Columbus, Ohio.

"People are incredibly excited," Berg said about Imminence having a bigger and more consistent presence in the U.S. "Of course, we are as well."

What Else Did Imminence's Eddie Berg and Harald Barrett Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Why fans in the U.S. were so excited to see Imminence live

Reflecting on the last 10 years since the release of their debut album, I

How they approach their work: "We are kind of obsessed with every part of our band and our craft."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Eddie Berg and Harald Barrett joined Loudwire Nights on Tuesday, Dec. 19; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand. Stream "Death By a Thousand Cuts" at this location and check out Imminence's full tour schedule.

25 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2023 A chronological look at the very best albums in heavy music to come out in 2023. Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff