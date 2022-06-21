In This Moment Announce ‘Blood’ 10th Anniversary Tour With Nothing More, Sleep Token + Cherry Bombs
In This Moment have announced the Blood 1983 headlining U.S. tour with special guests Nothing More, Sleep Token and daredevil dance troupe Cherry Bombs.
The group will be out celebrating the 10th anniversary of the gold-certified album Blood, with the commemorative Blood 1983 EP and all of its details coming soon.
The trek is slated to begin on Aug. 26 in Evansville, Indiana and will make a total of 38 stops in all areas of the United States, including festival appearances at Rocklahoma, Blue Ridge Rock Festival and Louder Than Life dotting the routing. The final stop will come a little over a week before Halloween on Oct. 22 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
See the complete list of stops below and to purchase tickets, head here.
While In This Moment will be looking back at their best-selling album on the upcoming summer-to-fall run, Nothing More are staring down new music having released the "Tired of Winning" and "Turn It Up Like (Stand in the Fire)" singles already this year.
Sleep Token, meanwhile, will be touting their second record, 2021's This Place Will Become Your Tomb and Cherry Bombs will once again be displaying their high-flying aerial dance routines to warm the crowd up.
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token + Cherry Bombs 2022 Tour Dates
Aug. 26 — Evansville, Ind. @ Old National Events Plaza
Aug. 27 — St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant
Aug. 28 — Clive, Iowa. @ Horizon Events Center
Aug. 30 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ☨☨
Sept. 01 — Lubbock, Texas @ Lonestar Events Center
Sept. 02 — Dallas, Texas @ Southside Ballroom
Sept. 03 — Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma ☨☨
Sept. 06 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
Sept. 08 — Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival ☨☨
Sept. 09 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore
Sept. 10 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues
Sept. 13 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore
Sept. 14 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE – outdoor stage
Sept. 15 — Wallingford, Ct. @ Oakdale Theatre
Sept. 17 — Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sept. 18 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore
Sept. 20 — Columbus, Ohio @ Kemba Live
Sept. 21 — Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora
Sept. 23 — Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival ☨☨
Sept. 24 — Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Center ☨☨
Sept. 25 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live ☨
Sept. 27 — Maplewood, Minn. @ Myth Live
Sept. 28 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center
Sept. 30 — Great Falls, Mont. @ Centene Stadium
Oct. 01 — Spokane, Wash. @ The Podium
Oct. 03 — Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre
Oct. 04 — Portland, Ore. @ Arlene Schinitzer Concert Hall
Oct. 05 — Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theatre
Oct. 07 — Garden City, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Oct. 08 — Central Point, Ore. @ Bi-Mart Amphitheater
Oct. 11 — San Diego, Calif. @ Observatory North Park
Oct. 12 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern
Oct. 14 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues
Oct. 15 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
Oct. 18 — Omaha, Neb. @ The Admiral
Oct. 19 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Midland Theatre
Oct. 21 — Chicago, Ill. @ Radius
Oct. 22 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom
☨ - No Nothing More
☨☨ - Already announced and on sale now