In This Moment Announce ‘Blood’ 10th Anniversary Tour With Nothing More, Sleep Token + Cherry Bombs

In This Moment have announced the Blood 1983 headlining U.S. tour with special guests Nothing More, Sleep Token and daredevil dance troupe Cherry Bombs.

The group will be out celebrating the 10th anniversary of the gold-certified album Blood, with the commemorative Blood 1983 EP and all of its details coming soon.

The trek is slated to begin on Aug. 26 in Evansville, Indiana and will make a total of 38 stops in all areas of the United States, including festival appearances at Rocklahoma, Blue Ridge Rock Festival and Louder Than Life dotting the routing. The final stop will come a little over a week before Halloween on Oct. 22 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

See the complete list of stops below and to purchase tickets, head here.

While In This Moment will be looking back at their best-selling album on the upcoming summer-to-fall run, Nothing More are staring down new music having released the "Tired of Winning" and "Turn It Up Like (Stand in the Fire)" singles already this year.

Sleep Token, meanwhile, will be touting their second record, 2021's This Place Will Become Your Tomb and Cherry Bombs will once again be displaying their high-flying aerial dance routines to warm the crowd up.

In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token + Cherry Bombs 2022 Tour Dates

Aug. 26 — Evansville, Ind. @ Old National Events Plaza

Aug. 27 — St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

Aug. 28 — Clive, Iowa. @ Horizon Events Center

Aug. 30 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ☨☨

Sept. 01 — Lubbock, Texas @ Lonestar Events Center

Sept. 02 — Dallas, Texas @ Southside Ballroom

Sept. 03 — Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma ☨☨

Sept. 06 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

Sept. 08 — Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival ☨☨

Sept. 09 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

Sept. 10 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

Sept. 13 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

Sept. 14 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE – outdoor stage

Sept. 15 — Wallingford, Ct. @ Oakdale Theatre

Sept. 17 — Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sept. 18 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore

Sept. 20 — Columbus, Ohio @ Kemba Live

Sept. 21 — Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora

Sept. 23 — Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival ☨☨

Sept. 24 — Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Center ☨☨

Sept. 25 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live ☨

Sept. 27 — Maplewood, Minn. @ Myth Live

Sept. 28 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center

Sept. 30 — Great Falls, Mont. @ Centene Stadium

Oct. 01 — Spokane, Wash. @ The Podium

Oct. 03 — Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre

Oct. 04 — Portland, Ore. @ Arlene Schinitzer Concert Hall

Oct. 05 — Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theatre

Oct. 07 — Garden City, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center

Oct. 08 — Central Point, Ore. @ Bi-Mart Amphitheater

Oct. 11 — San Diego, Calif. @ Observatory North Park

Oct. 12 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

Oct. 14 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

Oct. 15 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Oct. 18 — Omaha, Neb. @ The Admiral

Oct. 19 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Midland Theatre

Oct. 21 — Chicago, Ill. @ Radius

Oct. 22 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom

☨ - No Nothing More

☨☨ - Already announced and on sale now

In This Moment, Nothing More 2022 Tour In This Moment loading...