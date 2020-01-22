In This Moment Reveal New Song ‘The In-Between’
The time has come to birth a new In This Moment song. The Maria Brink-led band started teasing the arrival of "The In-Between" on Monday, giving a taste of the video for the track. You can now hear the song in full below.
The song itself has a more electronic feel, with Brink's breathy vocal slinking and lying perfectly over the top of the music. "The In-Between" builds the momentum heading toward the verse before unleashing a powerful chorus and then pulling back to a mid-tempo verse, as Brink sings of a holy war brewing inside.
The lyrics for "The In-Between" can be viewed below:
My mother said that I was holy
My father said that I would burn
My mother said I was an angel
My father said that I would turn
So I believed these words and I turned on myself
'Cause maybe he's right, maybe I'm worthless
Or maybe he's wrong and my mother was right
I got a killer in me to give me purpose
Oh, I can feel a holy war
I can feel a holy war within
No, I can't take a holy war
No, I can't take a holy war again
Is this what you wanted?
I'm gonna bring a little hell
I'm gonna bring a little heaven
You just keep wanting more
With your blood and your whore
I'm gonna bring a little hell
I'm gonna bring a little heaven
It's a beautiful tragedy
You wanna be sick like me
'Cause I can bring a little hell
I was told that I was nothing
Yet I was told that I was so pure
And I was told that I was dirty
Yet I was told I was the cure
I ask myself, am I God or shit?
Am I the high, the low? I'm fucking worth it
And I ask myself, am I love or hate?
You are the reason I have and why I can't quit
Oh, I can feel a holy war
I can feel a holy war within
No, I can't take a holy war
No, I can't take a holy war again
Is this what you wanted?
I'm gonna bring a little hell
I'm gonna bring a little heaven
You just keep wanting more
With your blood and your whore
I'm gonna bring a little hell
I'm gonna bring a little heaven
It's a beautiful tragedy
You wanna be sick like me
'Cause I can bring a little hell
In between, in between
In between hell and heaven
I'm in between, in between
In between hell and heaven
I'm in between, in between
In between hell and heaven
I'm in between, in between
In between hell and heaven
Is this what you wanted?
I'm gonna bring a little hell
I'm gonna bring a little heaven
You just keep wanting more
With your blood and your whore
I'm gonna bring a little hell
I'm gonna bring a little heaven
It's a beautiful tragedy
You wanna be sick like me
'Cause I can bring a little hell
In between, in between
In between hell and heaven
I'm in between, in between
In between hell and heaven
I'm in between, in between
In between hell and heaven
I'm in between, in between
In between hell and heaven
In between, in between
I'm in between, in between
In This Moment continue to release visually intriguing videos, with "The In-Between" being no different. Maria Brink co-directed the clip with frequent collaborator Robert Kley. Watch it below.
"The In-Between (Heaven and Hell)" is scheduled to appear on In This Moment's forthcoming Mother album. The band worked on the set over the past year with producer Kevin Churko in Las Vegas.
The Mother album is now set for a March 27 street date via Atlantic. The group also has a spring tour planned. Stay up to date on their touring here.
In This Moment, "The In-Between"
