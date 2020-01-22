In This Moment Reveal New Song ‘The In-Between’

The time has come to birth a new In This Moment song. The Maria Brink-led band started teasing the arrival of "The In-Between" on Monday, giving a taste of the video for the track. You can now hear the song in full below.

The song itself has a more electronic feel, with Brink's breathy vocal slinking and lying perfectly over the top of the music. "The In-Between" builds the momentum heading toward the verse before unleashing a powerful chorus and then pulling back to a mid-tempo verse, as Brink sings of a holy war brewing inside.

The lyrics for "The In-Between" can be viewed below:

My mother said that I was holy

My father said that I would burn

My mother said I was an angel

My father said that I would turn

So I believed these words and I turned on myself

'Cause maybe he's right, maybe I'm worthless

Or maybe he's wrong and my mother was right

I got a killer in me to give me purpose

Oh, I can feel a holy war

I can feel a holy war within

No, I can't take a holy war

No, I can't take a holy war again

Is this what you wanted?

I'm gonna bring a little hell

I'm gonna bring a little heaven

You just keep wanting more

With your blood and your whore

I'm gonna bring a little hell

I'm gonna bring a little heaven

It's a beautiful tragedy

You wanna be sick like me

'Cause I can bring a little hell

I was told that I was nothing

Yet I was told that I was so pure

And I was told that I was dirty

Yet I was told I was the cure

I ask myself, am I God or shit?

Am I the high, the low? I'm fucking worth it

And I ask myself, am I love or hate?

You are the reason I have and why I can't quit

Oh, I can feel a holy war

I can feel a holy war within

No, I can't take a holy war

No, I can't take a holy war again

Is this what you wanted?

I'm gonna bring a little hell

I'm gonna bring a little heaven

You just keep wanting more

With your blood and your whore

I'm gonna bring a little hell

I'm gonna bring a little heaven

It's a beautiful tragedy

You wanna be sick like me

'Cause I can bring a little hell

In between, in between

In between hell and heaven

I'm in between, in between

In between hell and heaven

I'm in between, in between

In between hell and heaven

I'm in between, in between

In between hell and heaven

Is this what you wanted?

I'm gonna bring a little hell

I'm gonna bring a little heaven

You just keep wanting more

With your blood and your whore

I'm gonna bring a little hell

I'm gonna bring a little heaven

It's a beautiful tragedy

You wanna be sick like me

'Cause I can bring a little hell

In between, in between

In between hell and heaven

I'm in between, in between

In between hell and heaven

I'm in between, in between

In between hell and heaven

I'm in between, in between

In between hell and heaven

In between, in between

I'm in between, in between