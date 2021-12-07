Incubus are already planning to hit the road early into the new year. The Brandon Boyd-led alt-rock hitmakers just announced a string of tour dates across the United States to begin in March 2022.

The trek kicks off on March 18 at North Charleston Performing Arts Center in North Charleston, S.C., just before Incubus hit the MLB spring training-themed Innings Festival in Tampa, Fla., on March 19. Other scheduled gigs include stops in Memphis, Tenn.; Oklahoma City and Las Vegas.

See the dates toward the bottom of this post.

To the delight of fans, Incubus shared a quick announcement about the tour on Monday (Dec. 6), saying, "This March we are hitting the road to play some music and would LOVE to see you."

Incubus just completed a run of U.S. shows that ended in October, around the same time staging a Morning View 20th anniversary livestream from the California house where they recorded the 2001 album.

Incubus' latest studio album is 2017's 8, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and was their first new full-length since 2011's If Not Now, When? They most recently released the EP Trust Fall (Side B) in 2020.

Tickets for Incubus’ 2022 concerts go on sale this Friday (Dec. 10) at 10AM local time. See the full list of shows below and click here to grab tickets.

Incubus Spring 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

March 18 – N. Charleston, S.C. @ Performing Arts Ctr

March 19 – Tampa, Fla. @ Innings Festival

March 21 – Memphis, Tenn. @ Graceland Live

March 22 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

March 25 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Virgin Theater

March 26 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Virgin Theater