"I think if we're being realistic, we're in a singles game."

Inimical Drive frontman Joel Colby recently joined Loudwire Nights to celebrate the band's latest single, "Victim," as well as look ahead to what's next.

"We've got a bunch in the bank. [And] we've locked in more work with DL, super excited about that and then we actually just tossed around another, newer idea. We've got a lot on the horizon."

DL is Bad Wolves' Daniel Lasckiewicz, who co-wrote and produced Inimical Drive's "Victim."

"We had such a killer year last year," Colby told host Chuck Armstrong, "stepping out on two different national tours that kind of landed us in the position of connecting with DL ... We're grateful, you know?"

Colby shared that DL has been trying to get more and more involved in producing music, so when the opportunity came up to work together, both parties jumped at it.

"It's funny because we had been bouncing demos back and forth and it was kind of like, 'Let's just start something from scratch,'" Colby recalled.

"So yeah, 'Victim' was like really, truly just studio magic — all collaborating on ideas. When it's firing on all cylinders...it just keeps going that way. I was like, 'Dude, this is amazing.'"

