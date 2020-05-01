2020 Inkcarceration Latest Festival Canceled Due to COVID-19

The 2020 edition of the Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival is the latest event to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the fest, which is held at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio, the same place where parts of The Shawshank Redemption film were shot, was set to be headlined by Limp Bizkit, Weezer and Blink-182 across three rock and metal-filled days in July alongside a host of on-site tattoo artists.

Next year's festival is already locked in, however, and will take place from July 16-18.

The festival organizers released the following statement:

It is with extremely sad hearts that we must announce the cancellation of Inkcarceration Festival 2020. We’re sure this doesn’t come as a major surprise given the number of festivals and concerts our industry has already lost and will continue to lose this year. Let us be clear, this is heartbreaking for us. Ohio is our home and this festival means so much to us and we know it means a lot to you, as well. We held out as long as we could and worked extremely hard to find a way to make Inkcarceration happen this year - including exploring the possibility of a fall festival - but with the uncertainty of COVID-19, we must put the safety of fans, workers, and bands first and follow the advice of health officials. Rest assured that festivals WILL come back and Inkcarceration isn’t going anywhere. Mark your calendars for our return on July 16, 17 & 18 in 2021! We will be getting to work right away to provide you all with the best Inkcarceration Festival yet. Thanks for your support and we can’t wait to see you all at a much-needed INK family meeting next July!

Ticketholders will be able to seek a refund early next week. At noon ET on Monday (May 4), refund options will be posted on the Inkcarceration website and an email will be sent to all those who have already purchased a ticket.

