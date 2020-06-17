Insane Clown Posse Bringing Back ‘F–k Your Rebel Flag’ Shirts

Designing shirts based on what's going on in the world has been pretty popular in 2020. Several bands sold shirts and masked based on the coronavirus pandemic, Black Sabbath are selling Black Lives Matter shirts, and now, Insane Clown Posse are bringing back their "Fuck Your Rebel Flag!" shirts.

Over the last few weeks, the Black Lives Matter movement has resurged and protests are sweeping the nation. Statues of confederate figures all over the country are being taken down, and tattoo parlors are offering to coverup tattoos that symbolize racism and hatred.

On June 10, NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from all of the league’s races and properties, which has brought the topic back into mainstream discussion.

Inspired by the song off their 1992 album Carnival of Carnage, it seems like the perfect time to bring the shirt back. "You kept asking so we brought it back!" the band wrote on Twitter. The shirt runs for $25 and will ship on June 26 — buy it here.

Insane Clown Posse - "Fuck Your Rebel Flag"