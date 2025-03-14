Iron Maiden Announce 50th Anniversary Documentary + Book

This week, Iron Maiden have announced a 50th anniversary book and documentary. Both are expected to arrive sometime in the fall of 2025.

The announcements come as the metal legends are gearing up for their 50th anniversary tour, which will kick off in May in Hungary. It will be their first tour with drummer Simon Dawson, Steve Harris' British Lion bandmate who has joined following Nicko Mcbrain's retirement.

One new era will begin for Maiden while fans will be able to soak in their 50-year history through this pair of impending releases. Learn more about the documentary and book below.

About the Documentary

For now, the career-spanning Iron Maiden documentary remains untitled, but there are a few other things we do know about what to expect.

The announcement was made via Universal Pictures Content group and there are even plans for an international release in cinemas. Fans in the U.S. however, will have to await future confirmation as to whether this option will be made available.

In addition to featuring band members past and present, including the final interview conducted with the recently deceased Paul Di'Anno, as well as Lars Ulrich (Metallica), Gene Simmons (KISS) and actor Javier Bardem (No Country For Old Men).

The 50-year story of Iron Maiden, of course, could not be complete without some participation from fans as well, who offer further perspective.

You can also expect rare archival footage and brand new animation of metal's most esteemed mascot, Eddie.

READ MORE: Iron Maiden's Eddie - A Look Back Through More Than 40 Years of Metal's Best Mascot

Helen Parker (Executive Vice President, Universal Pictures Content Group and Exec Producer) comments, “We’re thrilled Iron Maiden have entrusted us to bring their legacy to cinemas around the world. Working closely with the band and their passionate fans has been an unrivaled experience allowing us to tell their story in a unique way and celebrate their incomparable fearless creativity in their 50th anniversary year.”

Iron Maiden's longtime manager Rod Smallwood adds, “We’re proud Universal Pictures Content Group has chosen to share the unique story of Iron Maiden with the world. We have given them unrestricted access to the band, our fans and musical peers. We trust that they will excite not only music fans but also anyone who loves a story of an underdog beating the odds to become and remain one of Britain’s biggest musical exports since our first record released 45 years ago."

About the Book

Iron Maiden: Infinite Dreams - The Official Visual History will see a hardcover release this fall, chronicling 50 years of band history.

The book features never-before-seen items and photos and begins by taking fans back to the pubs Iron Maiden would frequently play as early as 1975.

After enduring frequent lineup changes, Iron Maiden secured a record deal in 1979. From there, they blazed a path as one of metal's pioneering bands and greatest live acts with a deep catalog of beloved releases.

The origin and evolution of Eddie will also be a focal point with additional commentary from iconic artist Derek Riggs.

“I’ve been pleasantly surprised at some of the stuff that I’ve managed to unearth for this book," enthuses Steve Harris. "I knew I had kept a lot of things from the early days but they have lasted really well and the photography has brought them back to life. I hope the fans are going to love looking at all the stuff presented like this! It’s the right time to bring it all together for part of our 50th celebrations.”

iron maiden 50th anniversary book Thames & Hudson loading...

Tristan de Lancey, Creative Director at Thames & Hudson, comments, “Iron Maiden is an institution. Hailed as pioneers of British heavy metal in the 1980s, the band has come to embody a spirit of fearless creative independence and ferocious dedication to their fans that has won them a huge following around the world and across generations. With astonishing archival access and more meticulous, hands-on participation from the band than I ever thought possible, we have been gifted the tools to create something beautiful, comprehensive and unique which, I have no doubt, raises the bar for illustrated books in this music genre. Every page will surprise and delight its audience – just don’t expect metal fans to be the only ones who buy it!”

Iron Maiden's 50th Anniversary Tour

Iron Maiden's 50th anniversary Run For Your Lives tour launches in Budapest, Hungary on May 27th.

The leg wraps up on Aug. 2, after which, Bruce Dickinson embarks on a North American tour starting Aug. 22. That will be his first tour of the continent in nearly 30 years as he continues support for his 2024 solo album, The Mandrake Project.

Meanwhile, guitarist Adrian Smith will release the second Smith/Kotzen record, Black Light/White Noise, with Richie Kotzen, on April 4.

