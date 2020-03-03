Five Finger Death Punch frontman Ivan Moody has revealed that, at one time, he wanted to concoct and market a signature hot sauce.

That's what the rocker revealed to Lazer 103.3's Andy Hall in an interview that emerged last week on the day Five Finger Death Punch's new album F8 arrived (Feb. 28). Before reflecting on where F8 sits among the act's catalog, Moody outlined the hot sauce plan he hatched with bandmate Zoltan Bathory.

Listen to the interview down toward the bottom of this post.

"This is a true story, about a year and a half ago I wanted to come out with my own hot sauce," Moody explained. "You know, they have Hurricane Ivan, and I just wanted to roll [with] that whole thing. Because I'm a fanatic for hot sauce."

The musician continued, "And [Bathory] came to the table, and he was like, 'We should have different levels of how hot it is. And we'll go all the way to F5.' And I was like, 'Well, if we're gonna have it, we have to break the rules and go to F6.'"

Elsewhere in the interview with the Iowa radio station, the Five Finger Death Punch singer further developed an opinion he first shared last week with Loudwire Nights. Namely, that's he's more proud of the band's latest album than their preceding two efforts.

"I don't think there's one track on here I'm disappointed with — I can't say that about the last two albums," Moody said. "I think the last two records were pretty much here today and gone tomorrow. There were definitely some tracks I'm very proud of. But I think, all in all, they didn't encompass what we are, or what I am. And I think that this is night and day from both of those. I am sincerely proud of it."