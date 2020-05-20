Jack Osbourne: Ozzy Will ‘Probably’ Retire in Five to 10 Years

Ozzy Osbourne was in the midst of a farewell tour before injury and a global pandemic dashed his tour plans. Still, retirement may not be as near as many think as the Prince of Darkness' son Jack Osbourne has suggested his father will "probably" retire "within the next five to 10 years."

The idea of a 71-year old metal legend hanging it up for good isn't a stretch for anyone to imagine, but even as he paraded around the world on the "No More Tours 2" farewell trek, the frontman assured fans he was not retiring, but would just not embark on globe-trotting tours anymore.

Still, retirement is inevitable as Jack affirmed in an interview with Collider about the upcoming A&E documentary, Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne. In the exchange, Jack explained that he wasn't a fan of the TV channel's "Biography" program format and encouraged the network to work with his own production company as they are the most familiar with the subject (Ozzy) and have the access to him.

"Ultimately, I can't take much credit for the documentary because it was really Greg Johnston, the director's vision," said Jack. "We say, 'Hey, listen, take the gloves off and make a documentary.' He's a huge music lover and fan," he continued, noting, "and we've worked together since he was one of the original executive producers of The Osbournes."

It was a "no-brainer" to put Johnston in charge of production, said Jack.

The documentary also has the opportunity to bridge the gap of the last decade, where Jack's 2010 God Bless Ozzy Osbourne documentary concluded. "It's been 10 years since the last doc came out and a lot has changed," posited Jack, who looked forward to what Ozzy's next 10 years will bring when he commented, "Within the next five to ten years, my dad's probably gonna retire, so I just felt like it was a good time [to do the A&E documentary]."

Earlier this month, it was also Jack who confirmed that things are "in motion" as far as the film about Ozzy's early relationship with his longtime wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, who had mentioned the film's possibility back in 2018.