Jack White Announces Two New 2022 Albums, Reveals Official ‘Taking Me Back’ Video

Jack White's last solo album came in 2018, but rest assured he's been plenty busy in the time since. In fact, White just announced that he has not one, but two new albums set to arrive in 2022. Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive now have places on the 2022 release schedule, following on the heels of the recently released track "Taking Me Back."

Fear of the Dawn, which features "Taking Me Back," will be the first of the two albums to arrive, officially dropping on April 8 through White's Third Man Records label. And just a few months later, on July 22 to be exact, fans will get the second album Entering Heaven Alive. The two albums are separated by different inspirations, different themes and different moods.

Pre-orders for both albums are now underway. Fear of the Dawn pre-orders will allow those interested to choose between CD and multiple limited edition vinyl variants. Details for digital pre-orders for both albums and vinyl variants of Entering Heaven Alive will come at a later time. But for now, check out your options for Fear of the Dawn here and Entering Heaven Alive here.

In addition to the new album news, White has also revealed the official video for "Taking Me Back." The musician directed the video with co-director Lauren Dunn, offering a stylish performance-centric clip. Just a few weeks ago, White debuted "Taking Me Back" in both a fully rocked out and a more scaled back version. The rocked out version also soundtracked a Call of Duty®: Vanguard video game trailer. Check out the new video, plus the artwork and track listing of the two new albums below.

Jack White, "Taking Me Back" Official Video

Jack White, Fear of the Dawn Artwork + Track Listing

Third Man Records

1. TAKING ME BACK

2. FEAR OF THE DAWN

3. THE WHITE RAVEN

4. HI-DE-HO (W/ Q-TIP)

5. EOSOPHOBIA

6. INTO THE TWILIGHT

7. DUSK

8. WHAT’S THE TRICK?

9. THAT WAS THEN (THIS IS NOW)

10. EOSOPHOBIA (REPRISE)

11. MORNING, NOON AND NIGHT

12. SHEDDING MY VELVET

Jack White, Entering Heaven Alive Artwork + Track Listing

Third Man Records

1. A TIP FROM YOU TO ME

2. ALL ALONG THE WAY

3. HELP ME ALONG

4. LOVE IS SELFISH

5. I’VE GOT YOU SURROUNDED (WITH MY LOVE)

6. QUEEN OF THE BEES

7. A TREE ON FIRE FROM WITHIN

8. IF I DIE TOMORROW

9. PLEASE GOD, DON’T TELL ANYONE

10. A MADMAN FROM MANHATTAN

11. TAKING ME BACK (GENTLY)