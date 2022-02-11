Jack White Channels Inner Metalhead on Fuzzed Out ‘Fear of the Dawn’ Title Track

There's something about 2022 with popular hard rock musicians tapping into their inner metalhead. If ever there was such a thing as a Jack White metal song, we may have just got it. The musician's "Fear of the Dawn" title track certainly shakes the walls a bit.

With a driving, fuzzed out low end and a urgent pace that doesn't let up, White accentuates the heaviness with a wailing guitar solo mid-song. There's a definite early era metal vibe coursing through this one. And White also paints it with lyrical darkness as well, opening with the lines, "When the moon is above you / Does it tell you I love you by screaming? / Like when the sun starts to fall / And it's crushing the walls and the ceiling? Yeah." And at just over two minutes in length, it rocks you and leaves you wanting more.

White also directed the video, which adds blue, grey and black colored on hues to the performance based clip featuring the singer and his band of musicians. Check out the lyrics for the track and the video below.

Jack White, "Fear of the Dawn" Lyrics (via AZLyrics.com)

When the moon is above you

Does it tell you I love you by screaming?

Like when the sun starts to fall

And it's crushing the walls and the ceiling? Yeah I can't control when the dark

Covers the light from the sparks in the city

To keep us alive

I'm gonna hold you and hide electricity No more than two cigarettes

Or the light from the match will betray us

But in the dark I can bet

You and I won't regret that it saved us

Yeah

Jack White, "Fear of the Dawn"

Jack White has two albums on the horizon in the coming months, with Fear of the Dawn being the first to arrive on April 8. Entering Heaven Alive will follow on July 22. Both albums are available to pre-order via White's Third Man Records website. You can also catch White on tour in support of his new albums beginning April 8. See the dates here.