Jason Hook Addresses Rumor He’s Left Five Finger Death Punch: ‘End of an Era’

Guitarist Jason Hook has perceivably addressed the rumors that he has left Five Finger Death Punch in a video uploaded to Instagram and deleted within hours. In the clip, which he dubbed "end of an era," Hook said he's been "issued a gag order" surrounding the circumstances of "you know what."

Hook, who got married on Oct. 3, posted a video on Instagram (screenshot below) while on his honeymoon Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The post, in which he addressed the rumors that he and Five Finger Death Punch had parted ways, was since taken down, but was partially transcribed by The PRP and archived by Rock Feed.

“I just wanted to say a heartfelt thank you to all of the fans of Five Finger Death Punch for all of messages that you’ve been sending me about you know what. I’ve kinda been issued a gag order, so I’m not saying anything. But I’m very excited about the things I’m working on and I’m looking forward to sharing them with everybody," said Hook at the top of the video clip.

Instagram: Jason Hook

He did indicate that there are plans to make certain news official when he added, "And when the time is right there will be a mutually agreed on press release between me and my guys and that’s it."

It's not the end of the line for music for Hook, however, who vowed he will continue to release new music.

"I’ve got tons of new songs that I’m gonna release and I want people to hear them," he said, expressing that his aim is to have fun making this music. "I don’t expect to make money, I don’t expect to climb the top of charts. I didn’t care about any of that… the music business is sort of in the toilet, so it’s not really about that anymore. It’s just about getting off on it and getting fired up and creating something that’s exciting for me and hopefully translates to be exciting for you," he went on and noted, "I’ve got eight projects on the go and I’m excited about every one of them."

In late 2019, Hook underwent gallbladder surgery, which forced Five Finger Death Punch to postpone three tour dates. When the band hit the road again in Europe at the start of the year, the guitarist had to leave the tour early because he needed "additional time for his recovery," per an official statement from the band. Andy James (ex-Fields of the Nephilim) was tapped as the fill-in for the remainder of the trek.

When the group celebrated reaching one million followers on Instagram, a live photo with James was posted (seen below), rather than with Hook, who joined the band in 2009, fueling suspicion that Hook was no longer part of the official band lineup.

Perhaps everything will be made clear in the movie Five Finger Death Punch are working on.