Blink-182's "I Miss You" represents an outpouring that's become a near-universal feeling. To wit, the 2004 hit from the California pop-punks has transcended its station as a light rock diversion and become an anthem for emo listeners everywhere — even those who play Major League Baseball.

But it's the song's second verse, the one led by the now-estranged blink guitarist and co-vocalist Tom DeLonge, that often gets the most love. Last week (July 10), Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jesse Winker took some time during a game to sing that signature section of the tune with a fan in the stands. And, yes, the oft-copied DeLonge inflection was present.

Watch the video toward the bottom of this post.

It wasn't just any fan that Winker chose to duet with — according to Cincinnati.com, Winker's singing partner was none other than Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos' 7-year-old son, Liam.

"Love it!" blink-182's Mark Hoppus responded in a tweet to a video of the mid-game exchange. "They even use the @tomdelonge voice."

The "I Miss You" rally seems to have paid off for Winker, the Reds and Cincinnati fans. That night, the team beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in their third matchup with the club of the 2021 season.

Hoppus, the blink-182 bassist and co-vocalist who co-founded the band with DeLonge in 1992, revealed last month his diagnosis with cancer. In response, DeLonge and blink drummer Travis Barker both offered their support. Hoppus has since made several updates about his treatment and shared his first bald photo.

MLB Player Sings blink-182's "I Miss You" With Fan