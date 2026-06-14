Ex-Jethro Tull Keyboardist + Arranger Dee Palmer Dies at 88, Ian Anderson Shares Tribute

Former Jethro Tull keyboardist and arranger Dee Palmer – who worked with the band throughout the 1970s – has died at the age of 88, the band have confirmed via social media. In the process, founder and leader Ian Anderson shared a tribute to Palmer that included some “favorite personal memories.”

Ian Anderson’s Tribute to Dee Palmer

Yesterday (June 13), Anderson broke the news on Jethro Tull’s official website, Facebook and Instagram.

“We learned today of the sad passing of former Tull member Dee Palmer who died at home in Shropshire supported by some family members at the bedside,” Anderson’s post began.

While the exact details of Palmer’s death have not been revealed, Anderson did clarify that she “had not been well during the last couple of years.” However, he commented, “[the] last time we spoke earlier in the year, [Palmer] was still planning to record with an orchestra the music score of the ballet The Water’s Edge which Dee (David, back then) Martin Barre and I had written for performances by the Scottish Ballet in 1979.”

“I had agreed to play flute on the new recording and assumed it was delayed but still on the cards,” he added.

Anderson then described Palmer’s involvement in Jethro Tull (and ‘70s prog rock in general) as follows:

As David Palmer, Dee had first had written brass section parts and conducted them on the track Move On Alone written by Mick Abrahams for our first album This Was back in 1968. A few months later, I asked him to come up with the string quartet arrangement for “A Christmas Song” which was released on the B-side of Love Story in Nov 1968. During the next years, David was to continue in the arranger and conductor role notably on the 'Aqualung,' 'WarChild,' 'Minstrel In The Gallery' and 'Too Old To Rock And Roll….' albums, eventually joining Tull as second keyboard player covering all the string parts on keyboards from 1976 until 1980. His other solo work mainly involved orchestral versions of various classic rock albums originally by such bands as Genesis, Yes, Pink Floyd and Queen as well as the Tull album A Classic Case with the London Symphony Orchestra on which some members of Tull contributed instrumental additions. [sic]

Regarding Palmer’s personal life, Anderson mentioned:

David transitioned to Dee following psychological and medical consultations with surgery in 2004 following the death of his wife Maggie. He is survived by their four children. In 2018 Dee released the album 'Through Darkened Glass' which includes the reworking of several lines and song arrangement ideas I recall from our many sessions together working on new ideas in the 70s. My own favourite personal memories are mostly of the pipe-smoking, deep-voiced and creative co-conspirator with whom I enjoyed many a hot curry and a good blether under billowing clouds of St Bruno flake. [sic]

Finally, Anderson concluded: “RIP Dave/Dee - no smoking in heaven apparently…”

You can see Anderson’s tribute/announcement below:

Of course, Loudwire sends our condolences to Palmer’s family, friends and fans.

If you've yet to discover Palmer’s work with Jethro Tull, why not take a look at Ultimate Classic Rock’s 2022 ranking of all their albums up through 2022’s The Zealot Gene?

READ MORE: The 13 Best Rock Albums of 2025 (Ranked)

Other Tributes to Palmer

Palmer may not have been as big a name as some her of Jethro Tull bandmates, but anyone who's followed the legendary prog/hard/blues rock troupe during their 1970s peak were well aware of her importance.

For instance, and via Loudersound, Pat Kent (author of Spin Me Back Down The Years! A Comprehensive Guide to the History and Pre-History of One of the Greatest Rock Bands of the 1960’s, 70’s and Beyond!) posted the following statement to Facebook group The Jethro Tull Group:

[Palmer’s] musical talents extended far beyond Tull. Dee’s knowledge of composition, arrangement and orchestration was extraordinary. She was one of those musicians who understood not just notes, but how music breathed and moved. Her fingerprints can be found across a body of work far broader than many realise. What always struck me, however, was that despite her achievements, she could converse with world-class musicians and famous artists one minute and then be laughing over a cup of tea the next with any fan. She wore her knowledge lightly, never needing to impress anyone because her work spoke eloquently enough on its own. She loved the fans and they loved her. As the years passed, our friendship grew, and I came to admire not only her talent but her resilience, her intelligence and her generosity. She was always willing to share her experiences, always happy to help people understand the music she loved so deeply. She spoke candidly of her life and her times in Tull. I am indebted to her help in helping me with a spin me back down the years.

Naturally, Anderson’s Instagram post received plenty of supportive replies, too, including from one person who lamented: “So sad. Dee’s orchestral contributions to those 70s Tull albums are such a critical part of what make them so incredible. The strings on Minstrel are some of the finest moments in the entire discography. RIP queen.”

Likewise, Anderson’s Facebook announcement received hundreds of responses, with one user proclaiming: “Probably the best orchestral arranger ever in a rock band. ‘Rainbow Blues’ alone is enough to prove that, and ‘The Third Hoorah.’ It was in another league from what other bands were doing, as was everything else Tull did.”

You can see some other tributes to Dee Palmer below:

More About Dee Palmer’s Life + Involvement in Jethro Tull

Palmer was born Hendon, London in July of 1937 and studied composition at the Royal Academy of Music. Per Loudersound, she eventually won the Eric Coates Prize and the Boosey and Hawkes Prize in addition to being appointed a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Music in 1994.

After starting out as a conductor/arranger for Bert Jansch’s 1967 record, Nicola, Palmer served the same role(s) on Jethro Tull’s initial LPs (such as 1968’s This Was and 1969’s Stand Up). In fact, Palmer was involved with every Jethro Tull studio record during the 1970s, and with 1977’s Songs from the Wood, she became an official member. In addition to conducting and arranging, she also played saxophone, piano, portative pipe organ, synths and even some songwriting (including, ironically enough, on “Elegy” from her last studio set with the group: 1979’s Stormwatch).

As Loudersound also notes, Anderson mostly dissolved Jethro Tull for 1980’s A (keeping only lead guitarist Martin Barre), so Palmer formed Tallis with former bandmate John Evan. Despite not being successful, “A Tallis album by the name of In Alia Musica Spero was released through A New Day Records in 2021, featuring both Palmer and Evan and with contributions from Barriemore Barlow, John Glasock and Gordon Giltrap.”

From there, and in addition to what Anderson mentioned in his statement, Palmer focused on studio sessions and film scores.

How many Palmer-era Jethro Tull LPs do you love? Let us know!